Broncos Re-Sign ILB Alec Mock, Waive OLB Ronnie Perkins
The Denver Broncos on Tuesday returned an undrafted rookie defender, re-signing inside linebacker Alec Mock, the team announced.
Denver waived outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins with an injury designation in a corresponding roster move.
Among 13 college free agents who joined the Broncos this past spring, Mock participated in the club's rookie minicamp and workout program before being waived on June 20. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Air Force product recorded 112 solo tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles across four years at The Academy.
“I had a great time while I was there for (spring workouts),’’ Mock said of his first stint in the Mile High City, via the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. “I got to learn a lot. They’ve got great coaches. They have a great staff and honestly, it’s a great organization all around the way they treat players with everything. It’s first class. It really is. … I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Mock becomes the seventh active ILB on Denver's training camp roster and will provide a semblance of insurance with Drew Sanders (Achilles) on the Physically Unable to Perform list and Justin Strnad battling a groin injury.
Perkins, a former Patriots third-round pick, appeared in seven games for the Broncos last season, compiling nine solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit. He inked a reserve/future contract in January.
