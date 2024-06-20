Broncos Waive Undrafted Rookie LB Alec Mock
The Denver Broncos officially signed former UFL pass-rusher Dondrea Tillman to a three-year contract Thursday. In a corresponding roster move, the team announced it has waived rookie linebacker Alec Mock.
Mock confirmed his departure to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.
"I had a great time while I was there," he told Tomasson. "I learned a lot. They have great coaches. They have a great staff. It's a great organization all around, the way they treat players. It's first class, it really is."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Undrafted out of Air Force, Mock was among 13 college free agents who joined the Broncos in May, participating in the club's rookie minicamp and offseason practices. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound 'backer recorded 112 solo tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles across four years for the Academy.
Although he's not in Denver's short-term plans, Mock did leave the door open for an eventual return to the Mile High City.
"There's definitely a possibility of me coming back for training camp, but we'll see," he told Tomasson.
Mock's pink slip whittles the Broncos' ILB depth chart down to six: Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad, Andre Smith, and Levelle Bailey. Of the bunch, only Singleton is locked into a starting spot.
The rest are competing to play alongside him, per head coach Sean Payton.
“I think all of those guys [are competing]. We have a young guy from Fresno [Bailey]. All three of those guys are competing at Mike," Payton said earlier this month. "We’re rotating their reps, much the same way [as we are at] quarterback. We’ll continue to do that.”
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!