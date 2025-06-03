Broncos Sign Rookie TE with 'Quality Ball Skills'
On the first day of the second week of Organized Team Activities, the Denver Broncos added a player to their offseason roster, signing rookie tight end Caden Prieskorn.
In a corresponding move, TE Cole Fotheringham was waived with an injury designation, the team announced Tuesday.
What happens next at Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Prieskorn went unselected in the 2025 NFL draft — and had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions — following a five-year collegiate career split between Memphis and Ole Miss. Combined, he totaled 112 receptions for 1,531 yards and 14 touchdowns across 52 games.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass-catcher was given a seventh-round grade by NFL Media draft guru Lance Zierlein, who noted his "quality ball skills."
"Prieskorn has the size and frame of an in-line tight end, but he lacks the grit and blocking ability to man that spot in the NFL right now," Zierlein cautioned in his scouting profile. "Most of his catch production came from scheme or zone beaters. He’s sluggish into his routes and lacks the separation talent to get open against NFL man coverage. As a run blocker, he can neutralize more passive defenders but struggles with opponents who are aggressive and strong. He has quality ball skills but the blocking and aggression will need to pick up to warrant a roster spot."
Unfortunately for Prieskorn, the Broncos are well stocked as the position currently stands. Free-agent signee Evan Engram far and away tops the depth chart, and incumbent veteran Adam Trautman — a longtime favorite of head coach Sean Payton — figures to occupy the backup role. Behind them are developmental types Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and seventh-round rookie Caleb Lohner.
"He’s been here since he was signed, getting ready and preparing. That’s been fun to see," quarterback Bo Nix said of Engram last week. "So, I've gotten to be around him a lot. Then we just started working on the field. Early on in OTAs, you get to come out here and throw routes and just see what he's like. See what kind of routes he runs and see what he's thinking. We talk a lot. He's always asking me about certain things. When you get him out to practice, it's just seeing how he reacts. I'm excited to include him and add him to what we already have. I think it'll be good for us.”
Prieskorn's best chance at sticking with the Broncos will be via the practice squad — and even that seems unlikely barring an unforeseen turn of events.