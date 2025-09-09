Broncos Sign Former Cowboys RB to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos have signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn to the practice squad, CBS Sports first reported Tuesday. Vaughn worked out for the team last week but left without a contract.
His agent, Jovan Barnes, confirmed the sides finally reached an agreement.
"He's a hard worker," Barnes told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. "There could be a connection there. ... I was excited when they expressed their interest and now it's up to Deuce to do what he does. ... He's a great player and a great young man."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Vaughn, 23, entered the NFL in 2023 as a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys. He made 14 regular-season appearances during his stint in Big D, compiling 168 scoreless yards from scrimmage on 50 total touches (40 rushes, 10 receptions).
The diminutive 5-foot-6, 176-pound back was an accomplished collegian at Kansas State, earning the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award in 2020 and first-team All-Big 12 and consensus All-American honors in 2022.
"Vaughn’s playing style is similar to that of former NFL running back Jacquizz
Rodgers, but Rodgers was much heavier than Vaughn at a similar height," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Despite the versatility, production and durability, teams might focus on his lack of size. However, he sees the field clearly, is fearless between the tackles, possesses quality contact balance and finds his way into the end zone as a runner and receiver. Vaughn has an uphill climb ahead of him, but his history of consistent, high-end production makes the climb to success seem achievable."
For now, Vaughn will function as the lone RB on Denver's 16-player practice squad. The club has four backs on its 53-man roster: JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin. McLaughlin was inactive for last Sunday's season-opener against the Tennessee Titans.
Dobbins and Harvey led the way amid the Broncos' 20-12 victory over Tennessee, combining for 133 rushing yards and a touchdown across 22 carries — the majority of which occurred in the second half.
"There are times where we want to run the RPOs, there are times we want to kill to the throws but there are also times when we want to run the ball," head coach Sean Payton said Monday. "We kind of moved in that direction in the second half and then hit some big plays where we knew it was going to be a run. So I have to be better there, and it’s one of those day afters where you look back and say, ‘All right, let’s look at how we really wanted to start this game,’ and get those two runners going because we think we’ve really improved in that area.”