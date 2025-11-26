Broncos Country’s Week 13 Rooting Interests: What Helps Denver Most

The Denver Broncos sit at 9-2 with six games left, and near the top of the AFC playoff seeding. That means it's time to start looking around the NFL for rooting interests in Week 13.

Due to tiebreakers, the Broncos need some help to secure a top seeding, but to make the playoffs, their fate is entirely in their hands. Denver needs to win a few games to secure a playoff spot, but with how open the AFC is this year, home-field advantage can matter a lot, so these rooting interests are based on what helps the Broncos land the No. 1 seed.

First things first on the Week 13 front: a Broncos win over the Washington Commanders. While sweeping the NFC East won't help with tiebreakers, the win is obviously needed. Denver has to handle its business, and that means winning on the road.

Next up, any time you have an AFC team facing an NFC team, you want the NFC team to win the majority of the time. Sometimes it can impact certain tiebreakers, but they rarely come into play.

Chiefs at Cowboys

That means, for Week 13, Broncos Country should be rooting for the Dallas Cowboys over the Kansas City Chiefs, though it's far more than just AFC vs. NFC. The Chiefs being a divisional opponent adds to the importance of the Cowboys walking out with the win.

Giants at Patriots

The New York Giants beating the New England Patriots is a must for the Broncos in their fight for the top seed. Right now, the Broncos sit behind the 10-2 Patriots because New England hasn't had its bye yet.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Go Dolphins

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are three other AFC vs. NFC games: the New Orleans Saints vs. the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons vs. the New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Cleveland Browns. The Dolphins are the team to root for, as you want them to keep having a reason to fight (playoffs) over the final few weeks, with the teams they play.

In AFC vs. AFC teams, things get a little more complicated. Broncos fans should want the Cincinnati Bengals over the Baltimore Ravens. Anything to keep the AFC North more competitive and keep each other down in that division, as well as Denver having defeated the Bengals, a Cincinnati win helps some of the tiebreakers.

Titans vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver still has the Jaguars on the schedule. If Tennessee beats Jacksonville, the Broncos-Jaguars game becomes pivotal for the Jaguars' playoff hopes. It’s a 50/50 game because a Jaguars loss could leave them with nothing to lose against the Broncos, and that can be dangerous to deal with.

Houston Texans vs. the Indianapolis Colts, well, the Texans are the team you want to win. Denver owns the head-to-head over the Texans, but not vs. the Colts — anything to keep Indy down due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. However, with two games left between the Texans and the Colts, it's in Denver's best interest to see the series split.

Bills vs. Steelers

Another game that could go either way for Denver is the Buffalo Bills vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills are pushing for a Wildcard spot, but a win could put them in the divisional conversation, with a game against the Patriots still to play. Then the Steelers are pushing for a playoff spot and the division lead.

Raiders at Chargers

The final game is the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, and the rooting interest for the Broncos in this one is a painful one. As much as it hurts to say this, a Raiders win is in the best interest of the Broncos, as they are all but out of the division, and the Chargers sit behind Denver with a 7-4 record.

If the Chargers fall 7-5, it means a division title is one win closer for Denver.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage