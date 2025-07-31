Report: Broncos Sign OLB After Placing Defender on IR
The Denver Broncos added a new face to their linebacking corps on Thursday, signing former Nebraska LB Garrett Nelson to an undisclosed contract, per beat writer Parker Gabriel.
In a corresponding roster move, the Broncos reportedly placed undrafted rookie OLB Johnny Walker Jr. on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.
Nelson initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and had cups of coffee with the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals before a two-year stint with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League, for whom he totaled 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 19 games.
The 6-foot-3, 248-pound defender was a standout performer for the Huskers, becoming a team captain in 2022 while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.
"An aggressive run defender, filling run lanes hard, and won't shy from contact," his scouting profile notes. "Plays with violence to fight off blocks, flashing a physical nature. An intense, powerful hitter who willingly gives up his body. ... Thickly built with classic linebacker size, adequate strength and the smarts to cover up his athletic shortcomings in the right scheme. ... His core flexibility and balance are excellent, and Nelson has prototypical length."
Nelson presumably will assume Walker's spot on the 90-man offseason squad — that is, pulling up the rear behind OLBs Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson, who's missed two consecutive days of training camp practice.
“It’s awesome," Cooper said last week of watching the younger 'backers compete. "Que is coming on for sure. Definitely a big talent for us. I think he’s going to be a great addition to the team. Jonah is coming along for sure. He’s battling back from that injury, but he’s doing really well. And Dondrea Tillman, he’s out there hooping every single day. If you really just sit back and watch him, he’s really crafting and really working. I couldn’t be more proud and happy for my unit and stuff like that. We’re really just getting started. Everybody’s working and everybody’s feeling good, but we know we have a lot of work to get done. We know we haven’t really proven what we want to yet and earn our respect.”