Broncos Retain WR Michael Bandy on Reserve/Future Contract
The Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to a reserve/future contract, it was reported Wednesday on the NFL transaction wire.
The team previously inked 13 players to futures deals following its season-ending loss at Buffalo: OL Nick Gargiulo, Calvin Throckmorton and Will Sherman, TE Thomas Yassmin, WR A.T. Perry, DL Matt Henningsen, NT Jordan Miller, OLB Andrew Farmer, ILB K.J. Cloyd, CBs Reese Taylor and Quinton Newsome, and DBs Keidron Smith and Tanner McCalister.
A former undrafted free agent, Bandy has been almost exclusively stashed on the Broncos' practice squad since 2023. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver joined the club after stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and the then-XFL's Houston Roughnecks.
Bandy appeared in all three preseason games for Denver last summer, compiling 48 receiving yards across three catches. He was waived at final cuts in August and subsequently re-signed to the taxi squad, on which he ended the year.
"It’s good to be able to have guys like ... A.T. and the guys on [practice] squad with [WR David] Sills [V] and Bandy," Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton said in November. "Having some of those other older guys in our room helps with us having [WR Devaughn] Vele and [WR] Troy [Franklin] and bringing those guys along."
