Broncos Sign QB to Active Roster on Eve of Season-Opener
The Denver Broncos announced a batch of transactions on the doorstep of Sunday's regular-season opener versus Tennessee. Perhaps most noteworthy, the team signed quarterback Sam Ehlinger from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Denver also elevated inside linebacker Levelle Bailey and fullback Adam Prentice to the gameday roster, and placed defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on short-term injured reserve. Roach, who has a calf issue, will be eligible to return in Week 5.
A former reserve signal-caller with the Indianapolis Colts, Ehlinger inked a one-year deal with the Broncos this offseason presumably to replace Zach Wilson as the No. 3 QB behind starter Bo Nix and veteran mainstay Jarrett Stidham, both of whom are locked into their respective roles.
Making all three preseason appearances, Ehlinger completed 42-of-57 pass attempts for 415 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception -- the lone turnover (and three of his four sacks this summer) coming in the finale against New Orleans.
Ehlinger was released on Aug. 28 as part of final roster cuts. Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted the 26-year-old is "a guy we want back," and the feeling ultimately was mutual as Ehlinger turned down offers from other NFL organizations to join their practice squad.
“I know he had opportunity out there, I'm not exactly sure what. It was a priority for us to keep Sam, either on the 53 [-man roster]… We consider him a 53 man player," Broncos general manager George Paton said after forming the initial 53-player roster. "Sam has been outstanding since he showed up. [I have] always been high on Sam at Texas, and then you watched him at the Colts. He didn't play a whole lot there, but you watch the preseason. Then when you got him here, he was better than I anticipated. Always been a good athlete, I thought he was always efficient. I didn't realize he had the arm strength. I think he has developed that arm strength over the last couple of years. He played really well. We're glad he's here. We know teams are after him, and we plan on keeping him here.”
Despite the elevation, and barring the unforeseen, Ehlinger will not see the field as the emergency third QB below Nix and Stidham. However, it's evident the Broncos weren't bluffing: they really did have a retention plan for the ex-Texas standout.
“Sam is a guy that we want back," Payton said on Aug. 29. "Now the league a few years back put in a rule that allowed you to dress a third [quarterback], but he had to be on your active roster. Every team in this league when the season starts is going to have three in the building. The question is just simply, ‘What’s the third in the building? Is he active or practice squad?’ So I think a lot of it varies when you look at the other components of your roster.”