Report: Broncos Sign Former 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga
The Denver Broncos created a splash on the opening day of NFL free agency, signing former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The deal is worth "up to" $45 million, including $20 million guaranteed at signing, according to Schefter.
A fifth-round pick in 2021, Hufanga exploded onto the scene as a sophomore, notching 66 solo tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles across all 17 starts en route to first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.
Injuries, however, have limited Hufanga to just 17 combined appearances over the last two seasons; he suffered a torn ACL in 2023 and missed 10 games last year with a wrist issue.
"When healthy, he’s a natural disruptor. At his best in defined coverage schemes that allow him to play top-down on the ball/roam the front. Can blitz/create backfield chaos," ESPN analyst Matt Bowen said.
Hufanga, 25, ranks 12th in run stops (19) and 13th in INTs (7) among all NFL safeties since 2022, per Pro Football Focus. Despite the worrisome injury jacket, he represents a massive upgrade over incumbent Broncos starter PJ Locke — now a release candidate — and will form an elite pairing with Brandon Jones, who finished 2024 as PFF's No. 3 S among 98 qualifiers.
Hufanga is the first outside free agent to put pen to paper with the Broncos, who on Sunday re-signed quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive lineman DJ Jones, offensive tackle Matt Peart, and long snapper Mitch Fraboni.
The team reportedly is "in the mix" for 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and visiting with former Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.
