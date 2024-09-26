Broncos Sign ILB Zach Cunningham to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos brought aboard not one but two potential replacements following the loss of starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton, who's out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
In addition to ILB Kwon Alexander, the Broncos signed veteran ILB Zach Cunningham to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.
A 2017 second-round pick, Cunningham is on his fourth NFL club after stints with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles. Altogether he's totaled 705 tackles — including a league-high 164 in 2020 — 31 tackles-for-loss, 13 quarterback hits, 23 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles across 86 career starts.
Cunningham, 30, appeared in ten games for the Eagles last season, earning a 69.4 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
The Broncos are carrying three off-ball linebackers on their 53-man roster (Cody Barton, Justin Strnad, Kristian Welch) and three on their taxi squad (Cunningham, Alexander, Levelle Bailey).
Head coach Sean Payton declined to reveal who would start in Singleton's place for Sunday's road contest against the New York Jets.
“Look, we've got a lot of options," Payton told reporters. "I'm not going to cover them, but we've got a handful of guys. We've got probably two or three different directions we'll go and then we'll just see how it goes.”
