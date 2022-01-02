The Denver Broncos have been ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak, with more than a dozen players from the 53-man roster hitting the reserve list. None of those players will be available for Sunday's matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Naturally, Broncos GM George Paton didn't just sit on his hands. On Saturday, Denver announced a slew of roster moves to combat the personnel losses as a result of the virus.

The Broncos activated OLB Andre Mintze and DL Jonathan Harris off the reserve/COVID list. Activated from the practice squad as official COVID replacements are OT Quinn Bailey, S Ha Ha Clinton Dix, WR Rico Gafford, OT Drew Himmelman, DL Marquiss Spencer, LB Barrington Wade, and CB Rojesterman Farris.

That's a laundry list of bottom-of-the-roster guys whom Vic Fangio is going to lean on at SoFi Stadium. The virus is no respecter of persons and can strike anyone at any time or place.

The Broncos were on the wrong end of those probabilities as the Denver metro area has seen a spike in COVID positive cases as we hit the heart of winter. Fortunately, new NFL rules allow for flexibility to pull guys up from the practice squad to fill roster holes if it's for a true COVID replacement.

Broncos Country will get to see Clinton-Dix in the Orange and Blue for the first time. A former first-round pick of Green Bay's, the former All-Pro has bounced around the league of late.

But that Alabama pedigree still opens doors.

