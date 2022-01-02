Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Announce Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17

    Talk about churning the roster.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos have been ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak, with more than a dozen players from the 53-man roster hitting the reserve list. None of those players will be available for Sunday's matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Naturally, Broncos GM George Paton didn't just sit on his hands. On Saturday, Denver announced a slew of roster moves to combat the personnel losses as a result of the virus. 

    The Broncos activated OLB Andre Mintze and DL Jonathan Harris off the reserve/COVID list. Activated from the practice squad as official COVID replacements are OT Quinn Bailey, S Ha Ha Clinton Dix, WR Rico Gafford, OT Drew Himmelman, DL Marquiss Spencer, LB Barrington Wade, and CB Rojesterman Farris. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    That's a laundry list of bottom-of-the-roster guys whom Vic Fangio is going to lean on at SoFi Stadium. The virus is no respecter of persons and can strike anyone at any time or place. 

    Read More

    The Broncos were on the wrong end of those probabilities as the Denver metro area has seen a spike in COVID positive cases as we hit the heart of winter. Fortunately, new NFL rules allow for flexibility to pull guys up from the practice squad to fill roster holes if it's for a true COVID replacement. 

    Broncos Country will get to see Clinton-Dix in the Orange and Blue for the first time. A former first-round pick of Green Bay's, the former All-Pro has bounced around the league of late. 

    But that Alabama pedigree still opens doors. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the football against Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) in the first quarter at Soldier Field.
    News

    Broncos Announce Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_17420561
    News

    ESPN Pitches Monstrous Broncos Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers

    21 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during practice at UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur Defends his Short-of-the-Sticks Passing Calls on Third Down

    22 hours ago
    Unknown date; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves on the sideline at Mile High Stadium.
    News

    Former Broncos Head Coach Dan Reeves Passes Away at 77

    23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Chargers in Week 17

    Dec 31, 2021
    Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) celebrate a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    3 More Broncos Starters Land on Reserve/COVID List Ahead of Week 17

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17114721
    News

    Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn 'Potential Replacement' for Broncos HC Vic Fangio

    Dec 31, 2021
    Drew Lock, Justin Herbert
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers | Week 17 | Predictions & Picks

    Dec 31, 2021
    Mike Purcell Orange
    News

    3 Under-Contract Broncos at Risk of Getting Cut in 2022

    Dec 31, 2021