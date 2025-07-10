Ex-Pro Bowler Predicts Broncos' Starting RB Between Harvey & Dobbins
The Denver Broncos running back room has been bolstered by the arrival of dynamic veteran J.K. Dobbins. He has improved the overall balance.
It was an absolute necessity to add a running back who with some proven chops, but it still doesn't mean Dobbins is going to wind up as being the full-time starter in Denver.
NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew, a former Pro Bowler, floated the theory that it will in fact be second-round rookie running back RJ Harvey who prevails as the more featured guy behind quarterback Bo Nix in 2025.
Jones-Drew listed Harvey in the 24th spot of 32 starting running backs. Harvey checked in behind fellow rookies Omarion Hampton (13) and Ashton Jeanty (17) on his rundown.
"There's a good chance J.K. Dobbins begins the season as Denver's RB1, but I expect Harvey to ultimately emerge as the lead dog," Jones-Drew wrote. "The rookie is a viable three-down back who'll quickly become a playmaker as both a rusher and pass catcher in Sean Payton's offense."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Harvey has big-play capabilities, both running and catching the ball, and that checks the "joker" boxes head coach Sean Payton has long searched for. Be under no great illusions though; Jones-Drew might be of the opinion that Harvey will get the starting nod as things progress, but Dobbins can also fill a multi-dimensional role for his head coach.
To a large extent, Harvey offers the kind of wild-card factor opposing defensive coordinators might fear a little more, and that's a crucial factor that Payton will have to exploit this season. Harvey will have to prove conclusively that he can also do the nitty-gritty work in pass protection.
Adding Dobbins means Harvey will be pushed to develop all factors of his game. Even Harvey getting his nose bloodied when getting in front of opposing pass rushers will be essential, though not likely a common occurrence.
The Broncos will deploy a one-two punch at running back. It won't be a surprise if the 'one' in that equation flip-flops throughout the season, depending on the matchups.
After all, Payton loves his running-back-by-committee approach, and now he has the horses to field such a committee, even if it is a bit top-heavy. We'll see how Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin factor into the Broncos' rushing attack, but Harvey and Dobbins are likely to be the tip of the spear.
Training camp will be critical for the overall development of Harvey, and if the talented rookie can prove he can be trusted as a three-down back, he might feature more prominently from the get-go.
Recommended Articles
Either way you slice it, though, Jones-Drew is probably right; Harvey might take a little time to earn his spurs, but it's coming.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!