Broncos vs. Steelers: 10 Bold Predictions
The Denver Broncos are set to (probably) take on the Justin Fields-led Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener. While the hope was to see Russell Wilson start for the Steelers, he's listed as questionable with a calf injury.
This will be a challenging game for the Broncos due to the strength of the Steelers defense. However, there are avenues to success for the Broncos offense and defense.
Today, I'm laying out 10 bold predictions, and the Broncos achieving any of them would go a long way toward a win. I was close on a couple of my Week 1 predictions, but the Broncos didn't come through, in more ways than one.
Let's review my Week 2 bold predictions.
Bo Nix Completes 80-Plus Percent
The rookie quarterback struggled in the season opener, and the play-calling didn’t help. Sean Payton changes things with the quick passing game to help Nix be even more efficient.
Nix did complete 61.9% of his passes against the Seattle Seahawks, with a 70% adjusted completion.
Javonte Williams & Jaleel McLaughlin Combine for 100-Plus Rush Yards
The Broncos need to have early-down success, and the run game is how to achieve it. After running the ball 13 times for 52 yards against Seattle in the first half, compared to 27 passing plays, the Broncos turn to the rushing attack a bit more.
The Atlanta Falcons showed how they achieve early-down rushing success and how a quicker running back can pick up yards in chunks. These elements lead to the top two Broncos running backs picking up over 120 yards, with McLaughlin leading.
Courtland Sutton Makes an Outstanding TD Catch
While I don’t think the Broncos will score many touchdowns in this game, they will get one. After having a quiet game against the Seahawks, Sutton has a good game against the Steelers.
However, his biggest moment comes with another jaw-dropping touchdown catch.
Nix Gets Sacked at Least Five Times
T.J. Watt and the Steelers' defensive line can take advantage of some issues with the Broncos' O-line and Nix being a rookie. The Steelers get to the quarterback at least five times, with Watt getting two of them.
Justin Fields Rushes for More Yards Than he Passes For
The last time the Broncos played Fields, he passed for over 300 yards. This time, the Broncos limit him through the air, but he uses his legs to make plays happen. With 100-150 passing yards, Fields still rushes for more.
Broncos Strip-Sack Fields Twice
There is a way for the Broncos to disrupt Fields and the Steelers' offense, and it comes with pressure. The Broncos get to Fields multiple times as a team, with two of them seeing him put the ball on the ground.
Zach Allen has 5-Plus QB Pressures & 1.5 Sacks
Allen leads the way for the Broncos' defensive front, dominating the Steelers' interior O-line. He gets at least five pressures with multiple plays against the run and 1.5 sacks, including a forced fumble.
Broncos Defense Notches 3 Takeaways
With two strip sacks already predicted, the Broncos only recover one but add two interceptions thanks to the pressure up front. These takeaways give the Broncos good field position, leading to that Sutton touchdown catch and more to follow.
Payton Uses All His Challenges
This will likely be a defensive match where field position and yardage matter. That leads to Payton using his challenges. He's successful on the first two, and he gets to a third one but fails.
Wil Lutz Makes 5 Field Goals
Thanks to good field positioning, Lutz gets five opportunities on field goals, but the Broncos fail to capitalize with touchdowns. The Broncos get 15 points out of their kicker, who goes five for five on his field goal kicks.
