Broncos Are Talking to Center Prospects Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft
The offseason focus has centered around the Denver Broncos' search for a ‘joker, ’ but they could also be looking for a long-term solution at center. Having spent money at the offensive tackle and guard spots, the center position is the only spot on Denver's offensive line that could use an upgrade and a long-term solution.
Luke Wattenberg enters the final year of his rookie contract as the expected starter, while Alex Forsyth has two years left on his deal. With the stage set thusly, we cut to the NFL Combine, where the Broncos held formal meetings with interior offensive line prospects.
One of those prospects was Purdue's Marcus Mbow. Over the past two seasons, Mbow played right tackle but did have some time at guard in 2022.
Despite that experience at tackle, Mbow will find himself on the interior in the NFL, with many viewing his best spot as center. At the Senior Bowl, his practice reps came almost exclusively on the interior.
Now, Mbow has no experience at center, so it's a complete projection to earmark him as an NFL center. He has the right characteristics, with athleticism and football IQ, to handle the move inside.
But does Mbow have the requisite strength needed to handle the big, powerful nose tackle types he would face as a center?
Broncos head coach Sean Payton should look for a young center who can compete to start immediately and give them a long-term snapper for Bo Nix. It's a position where you don’t want to have a revolving door because it can take time for the center and quarterback to get their exchange down.
As a second-year quarterback, Nix has a lot to work on as he continues to develop. Getting him a center to grow with over the duration of his rookie contract would be ideal, and Wattenberg proved to be Denver's weak link upfront last year on an offensive line that graded out as one of the top two units in the NFL.
