Broncos HoFer Terrell Davis Joins CSU Athletic Department
In the wake of a recent and very unfortunate issue on a commercial flight, Denver Broncos Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis was due some good news. It arrived in the form of a new advisor role at Colorado State University, where Davis will join its recently launched Presidential Executive in Residence program.
The Super Bowl XXXII MVP has been given the catchy nickname of "Rambassador," to go along with his new purview of bridging the gap between students and the industries and disciplines that lie beyond the campus at Fort Collins.
Broncos fans can expect to see Davis' million-dollar smile on the sidelines of CSU Rams games moving forward, but it will be his involvement in all levels of the program and University events that will count the most.
It's an ideal opportunity for Davis to connect with youngsters who could learn a lot from the Hall-of-Famer. He is super enthused to take up the challenge moving forward.
"This just feels right," Davis said via CSU statement. "This is a great opportunity to influence young people and put my time and energy into the future with a great organization, a great academic institution and an athletics program that is really starting to blossom. The big picture is elevation, and that is what I hope to do."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Elevating the CSU program seems pertinent right now. After all, the presence of Coach Prime — Deion Sanders — in Boulder has done much to put the University of Colorado back in the national spotlight.
Davis is looking to give something back to the state he enthusiastically calls home, and if that happens to involve twisting the arms of a donor and stakeholder or two, then it'll be an added bonus. Davis's media expertise is bound to help, but it's the more earthy commitment to speaking to the hearts and minds of students he hopes to inspire and help guide that seems to appeal most to him.
"Colorado is my home, and over the years I've been looking for the right opportunity to give back to this state that has given me so much," Davis said. "As I've come to understand the history and mission of CSU, I recognize a clear set of shared beliefs—this notion that you can change the world, improve your community and make a difference when you combine talent, creativity, hard work and determination. That resonates with me, and I'm honored to serve as CSU's Athletics Rambassador."
Spoken like a true pro.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!