3 Timelines for the Broncos' Return to the Super Bowl
With the Super Bowl officially in the books, there's a question on the minds of Denver Broncos fans the world over.
With a young franchise quarterback in tow, how long will it take for Denver to truly challenge for the Lombardi Trophy?
There are three potential timelines for the Broncos' return to the Super Bowl, and fans have voted on them via X. Let's break it down.
Most Realistic Path: Two to Three-Year Window
The two to three-year timeline is a plausible window for the Broncos to compete for a Super Bowl. During this period, the team will have the opportunity to participate in multiple drafts, gain salary-cap flexibility, and see contracts like Russell Wilson's expire.
Ideally, Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton will be fully integrated, with key additions like a future running back and tight end through the draft or free agency.
Additionally, the Broncos could gain an advantage if the Kansas City Chiefs' core — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones — begins to decline since their best years will soon be behind them, offering a potential path to the division title. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers' history of falling short of high expectations could also work in the Broncos' favor.
Fan Probability Vote: 69%
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Long-Term Plan: Four to Five-Year Window
The four to five-year window is perhaps the most sensible timeline for a Super Bowl contender, as it takes time to establish a winning culture. This period will likely see a turnover of some key players, such as wide receiver Courtland Sutton and franchise left tackle Garett Bolles.
Nix may be playing for his next contract, and the Broncos will be under significant pressure to contend for a Super Bowl. Building a relentless defense, especially with a deep pass rush and a solid defensive backfield, will be key.
The Broncos' front office, led by GM George Paton and Payton, will be expected to have made significant strides by this period.
Fan Probability Vote: 13%
Unlikely but Remotely Possible Path: Next Year
While making the Super Bowl in one year with a second-year quarterback like Nix is a tall order, it's not entirely impossible. A notable example is Dan Marino, who led the 1984 Miami Dolphins to the Super Bowl in just his second season as is Ben Roethlisberger with the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers.
For the Broncos to contend next year, they must hit big on several key draft picks, low-cost, high-reward free agents, and undrafted players to strengthen the roster and fill critical roles. Success in building a well-rounded team will be essential for a Super Bowl run, but the next-year path remains extremely challenging, if not downright impossible, as the team still has glaring roster holes.
Fan Probability Vote: 15%
The Takeaway
While a Super Bowl appearance next year may be a long shot, the Broncos have more realistic hopes within the next two to five years. Broncos Country remains hopeful, with the majority seeing the two to three-year outlook as the most plausible timeframe for a true championship run as Nix will still be under his rookie contract, and the team will have more to spend adding key players to develop a complete team on all three levels.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!