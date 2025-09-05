Broncos Rule Out Two Defensive Starters vs. Titans | Final Injury Report
The Denver Broncos did a good job of avoiding catastrophic injuries in training camp and preseason. There were a couple of minor exceptions, which have leaked into the beginning stages of the 2025 regular season.
The Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the team that qualified for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft after finishing 3-14 last season. Don't let the record fool you; this is the league, and you know what they can happen on "any given sunday."
However, there's a reason the Broncos are 8.5-point favorites vs. the Titans. The Broncos are coming off a playoff season, and in order to get Sean Payton's first-ever Week 1 win as the team's head coach, they'll need as many of their horses available and on the field.
Alas, the news in Friday's final Week 1 injury report revealed that Denver will be without two very key defenders. Let's dive in.
Broncos
Out
- Dre Greenlaw | LB | Quad
- Malcolm Roach | DT | Calf
- Nate Adkins | TE | Ankle
Full Go
- Nik Bonitto | OLB | Foot
- Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/PR | Thigh
- Alex Singleton | LB | Thumb
- Dondrea Tillman | OLB | Hamstring
Analysis
Greenlaw didn't practice on Friday, after not participating on Wednesday or Thursday this week. The Broncos are taking a cautious approach with their free-agent acquisition, taking the longview with Greenlaw in hopes of having him ready for when the schedule begins to stiffen.
Roach suffered his calf injury during practice this week. Hopefully, it doesn't keep him out of Week 2's action. Meanwhile, Tillman popped up on the injury report on Thursday, but it appears as if he's good to go, with no final injury designation.
Mims missed practice last week with his injury, but returned on Monday and was a full participant in each practice since. Bonitto dealt with a bone spur in his foot during the preseason, missing about a week after he underwent a procedure to correct it, while Singleton suffered his thumb injury early in training camp, but has been playing with a club on his hand.
With Greenlaw ruled out, expect Justin Strnad to get the start next to Singleton. As for Roach, let's hope that Eyioma Uwazurike is ready to play some nose tackle snaps in relief of starter D.J. Jones.
Adkins has been hurt since early training camp, but the Broncos opted to carry him on the 53-man roster instead of injured reserve, which implies that they expect him back somewhere within the first four weeks. Not this week, though.
Titans
Doubtful
- Kevin Winston Jr. | S | Hamstring
Questionable
- Kalel Mullings | RB | Ankle
- L’Jarius Sneed | CB | Knee
Full Go
- Dan Moore Jr. | OT | Ankle
Analysis
The Titans took a similarly cautious approach with Moore this summer, but he's going to play, drawing the newly paid Bonitto in his first game for Tennessee. Moore is a full go.
Meanwhile, Winston is a depth safety, but Sneed is the one to monitor here. The former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback is a starter in Tennessee, so keep an eye on Sneed.
Recommended Broncos-Titans Articles
Mullings is Tennessee's No. 3 running back, so if he's unable to go, it'll effect the team's depth on Sunday. However, the Titans seem as close to full strength as they could be entering the season opener.