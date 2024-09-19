5 Likely Broncos Trade Candidates With Deadline Approaching
With the Denver Broncos sitting at 0-2 to open the season, the likelihood that they could be in the running for a top 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft has increased. The conversation will likely turn to whether the Broncos should trade certain players.
The Broncos currently have six picks in the 2025 draft, including their original selections in the first, second, third, fourth, and sixth rounds, plus a sixth-rounder from the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap that dealt away tight end Albert Okwuegbanum. That's not a lot of draft capital for a rebuilding team.
If the Broncos don't turn their fortunes around soon, they should try to move at least one player before the trade deadline of November 5. But who are the players that could be traded?
Keep in mind that, in a few cases, the Broncos cannot trade certain players because the cap charge would be too much. When a player is traded, the team that trades him takes an immediate hit for any signing bonus the player received, which results in dead money.
The dead money charges may be spread over the current and upcoming season, but because the trades happen after June 1 of a league year, a large signing bonus recently paid can result in a lot of dead money.
To that end, the following players cannot be traded during the season without the Broncos losing cap space: cornerback Patrick Surtain II, right guard Quinn Meinerz, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, and safety Brandon Jones. They all received signing bonuses so large that even splitting the difference over two seasons would result in the Broncos losing cap space.
In the cases of Surtain and Meinerz, their extensions are recent so the Broncos aren't likely to trade them at this time. McGlinchey could be traded during the 2025 offseason without the Broncos losing cap space (though they wouldn't gain much either) and Jones could be traded as well, though it's not a given in either case they will be.
Other players are not likely to be traded because the position they play isn't in demand at midseason unless a playoff contender loses somebody to a significant injury, all the players they have at the position are struggling, or the acquiring team sees a player who can be part of the long-term picture.
Midseason quarterback trades have happened before, but that's no guarantee that Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson could be traded. While such trades can't be ruled out, they would be a long shot. Neither QB can be viewed as a long-term starter (like the Niners viewed Jimmy Garoppolo when they acquired him in a midseason trade in 2017) and it's not a given they will be dealt to a playoff contender unless that contender loses a starter for the season.
Offensive linemen are difficult to move midseason unless a playoff contender loses a starter to a season-ending injury. That means, while Garett Bolles would be an ideal player to trade, it's not likely he would be unless a top team lost their starting left tackle for the season.
Therefore, the focus when it comes to the trade market is for players who are most likely to draw interest on the trade market. These players will mostly be ones that play skill positions on offense (running back, wide receiver and tight end) and most positions on defense.
With that in mind, here are the players that the Broncos would most likely find a market to trade. It remains to be seen if any of them will be traded, but if the Broncos continue to struggle, they are names that may enter that conversation.
Courtland Sutton, WR
Here we go again with a player that's been the subject of trade talks. The Broncos were reportedly approached by the Niners about Sutton back when the San Francisco 49ers had talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers about a possible Brandon Aiyuk trade. As we know, the Broncos declined and the Niners ultimately got Aiyuk extended.
But if the Broncos continue to struggle, they have to start thinking about moving Sutton. Although they restructured his contract to convert most of his base salary into a signing bonus, the Broncos could still get a little cap relief this year by trading him.
This is where the Steelers could enter the picture, because they're lacking a wide receiver who can consistently draw attention from George Pickens. Other teams could enter the picture as well. After all, because the Broncos restructured Sutton's contract, a team that acquired him in a trade would get him for just $1 million for this season.
Javonte Williams, RB
Williams is off to a slow start to the season, though not everything can be attributed to him. Predictable play calling and issues with run blocking have had as much to do with Williams' lack of production as his own execution does.
Williams would represent a cheap running back who could contribute to a team's rotation. A team who acquired him could see him as somebody worth taking a flier on for part of the season, on the belief that he could be more productive than he is with the Broncos.
Also, Williams enters the final year of his contract, so if the Broncos can deal him, they would be guaranteed a pick in 2025, rather than him leaving in 2025 and their only hope that he might net a 2026 compensatory pick.
Baron Browning, OLB
Browning is a good player, but it seems that every year an injury keeps him out for multiple games. Like Williams, Browning is in the final year of his contract and there's no guarantee that the Broncos would get a comp pick if he signs elsewhere in 2025.
But even with Browning's injury history, he would have some value for other teams who would be looking for somebody to add to their pass-rusher rotation. Browning will make about $3M this season and that's an acceptable salary for a rotational edge rusher. Teams in need of depth at the position might be interested.
Nik Bonitto, OLB
Bonitto hasn't been terrible but he hasn't lived up to his draft status, either. While a fine rotational player, you want second-round picks like him to become eventual starters.
But like Browning, Bonitto would have trade value as a rotational player. Bonitto also doesn't have the injury history that Browning has, so it might be easier to find a trading partner here.
Bonitto is due $1.2M this year, so teams in need of pass rushing depth may be willing to take a chance on him. An acquiring team would have him under contract for 2025, too, and his salary would remain reasonable.
D.J. Jones, DL
Jones is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with the Broncos back in 2022. Though he's been a good player, it's clear he doesn't fit into the Broncos' future plans.
With Jones, a trade might require the Broncos to agree to pay a portion of his 2024 salary. He's due nearly $10M, so teams aren't likely to be interested in him at that much salary.
But if the Broncos agreed to pay the majority of his salary, they might be able to get a draft pick for him. It wouldn't be a high draft pick by any means but it would at least be a 2025 pick. Again, the Broncos wouldn't have to worry about playing the comp pick game with him.
Bottom Line
While there is still time for the Broncos to turn their fortunes around, they need to realize that they cannot afford to hold onto players for too long like they did in 2023.
For any player in which a trade would cost them cap space, it's understandable why the Broncos wouldn't make such a deal. The same is true for positions in which it's more difficult to move a player.
But the five I've mentioned all play positions in which teams may be looking for upgrades or rotational players and the Broncos would at least gain some cap space, rather than lose space, by trading the player.
And while I wouldn't expect the Broncos to trade everyone I mentioned, nor to get a draft pick bounty, getting a Day 3 pick is better than nothing. Should the Broncos fail to turn things around, they must get serious about being sellers on the trade market.
