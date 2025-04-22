Report: Broncos Looking to Trade Up for Top Draft WR
With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, it was reported that the Denver Broncos were looking to move up from the No. 20 overall pick, and the speculation was for a running back. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport floated another position of interest to be targeted via trade.
Wide receiver.
"Ian just said that he would be surprised if the #Broncos traded up in the 1st round for a running back but could see them moving up for a receiver," said KOA Radio's Ryan Edwards, who interviewed Rapoport on Monday.
Rapoport later echoed the scuttlebutt during a segment on NFL Network, believing the Broncos may target Texas WR Matthew Golden in a would-be trade-up.
While the Broncos brought in Golden for a pre-draft visit, he doesn’t fit the traditional mold head coach Sean Payton looks for in his receivers. Golden has a lot of similarities to Troy Franklin, who Payton has thrown his support behind multiple times. Nonetheless, he would add explosive play potential with his ability to attack vertically, and at every level of the field.
The wideout who fits the mold that Payton typically covets is Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, a bigger-bodied prospect. McMillan (6-4, 219) can play all over, and in the slot, while giving the Broncos some blocking ability out wide — something Golden doesn’t offer.
Golden and McMillan are arguably considered the top WRs in this year's class, and both have been getting buzz as potential top-15 picks. So, if the Broncos wanted either of them, they could feel the need to trade up.
Denver may not need to trade up if they're eyeing a different pass-catcher. Missouri's Luther Burden III, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, and Iowa State's Jayden Higgins are mocked to come off the board after the Broncos' first-round pick, with many believing they might fall into the early part of Round Two.
If the Broncos did move up for a WR, it'd underscore the coaches' and front office's ability to deceive the public masses, as each NFL club does this time of year. There's been a narrative pushed that receivers aren’t a Day 1 option for the club, with Payton and general manager George Paton speaking highly of their young talent and support for their development.
Fortunately for Broncos fans, the 2025 Draft is only days away. Soon we'll know definitively how the brain trust intends to build around franchise quarterback Bo Nix — and how aggressive they'll be in executing that plan.
"There has been, however, a lack of teams willing to trade up -- at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. "But there aren't many others. This always could change when players start falling and teams are on the clock."