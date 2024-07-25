Broncos Pre-Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction
Training camp is underway for the Denver Broncos and around the NFL. Before it kicks off into high gear with the practices open to fans on Friday, July 26, let's examine my pre-camp 53-man roster prediciton.
A few recent injury designations may cause some changes as to who makes the roster and who doesn’t. So, let’s get into it.
Quarterback: (2)
Bo Nix | Jarrett Stidham
While a competition is going, Nix should be the starter by the time the season starts. So far, Stidham has shown enough to at least remain as the backup quarterback.
From all OTAs and mini-camp reports, these two were at the top and then some distance before getting to Zach Wilson. Barring a complete turnaround in camp and preseason action, it seems unlikely Wilson makes the roster unless Sean Payton decides to go with three quarterbacks after being outspoken against that last season due to the new rules regarding practice squad call-ups.
Running Backs/Fullback: (5)
Javonte Williams | Jaleel McLaughlin | Audric Estimé | Blake Watson | Michael Burton
There is no battle at fullback. Burton is the lone participant. He'll win the job as he also contributes significantly to special teams.
Multiple reports show that Williams and Samaje Perine are battling for one spot. Perine alone costs almost as much as these four running backs combined, and with the Broncos' salary cap position, it will be stiff for him to overcome the business side of it.
McLaughlin and Estimé are both locks to make the roster as long as they stay healthy. Watson, who is currently hurt, will have to stand out to make it, but his potential with the new kickoff rules keeps him on the roster for now.
Wide Receiver: (6)
Cortland Sutton | Josh Reynolds | Marvin Mims | Tim Patrick | Try Franklin | Brandon Johnson
Sutton could still get moved before the start of the season, especially if Patrick continues to look as dominant as he was before back-to-back season-ending injuries. Right now, both of them make it.
Reynolds was paid with the expectation of stepping up as the No. 2 receiver, and Mims should take a step forward as the starting slot receiver. A lot is riding on both of them, with Reynolds stepping up into a more prominent role and Mims doing it with a new team.
While many have high expectations for Franklin, he will likely have a more limited role as a rookie due to his play style and the areas where he needs to grow as a player. Johnson has shown to be a capable and reliable receiver when called upon, but he has had issues staying on the field. It was a coin-flip between Johnson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey for the final spot, which can quickly go the other way.
Tight End: (4)
Adam Trautman | Greg Dulcich | Lucas Krull | Nate Adkins
For now, Trautman leads the group because of injury and development questions. Dulcich staying off the PUP list to start training camp is a win for him, but he needs to show he can stay healthy and available if he wants to remain the number two tight end.
Krull is a fan favorite with limited production and experience; he has to improve his role significantly. Adkins made it as a depth blocking option, but he was the 53rd player and could easily be switched out for a player at another position or a new tight end addition who can improve the blocking ability.
Offensive Tackle: (3)
Garett Bolles | Mike McGlinchey | Alex Palczewski
The starters at the position are known, but the question is who will be the backup swing tackle. Palczewski has to grow from last preseason despite spending the season hurt and on injured reserve.
Palczewski isn’t facing the most demanding competition and is the early favorite to win the backup swing tackle spot.
Offensive Guard: (3)
Quinn Meinerz | Ben Powers | Quinn Bailey
The Broncos will trot out one of the most expensive starting guard duos, Powers and Meinerz, with his new contract in hand. They were always going to be the starters, but the battle is for who will back them up.
While Bailey hasn’t been the best, he has done alright and stood out as the sixth blocker for the Broncos last season. His role will likely be similar this year.
Center: (2)
Alex Forsyth | Luke Wattenberg
Both players need more regular-season experience, with Wattenberg getting some at guard and Forsyth having none. Yet, one of these two is expected to be the starting center.
Sam Mustipher has experience, but his play as a starter has been among the worst center play in the NFL. Forsyth has chemistry with Nix, and Wattenberg has positional versatility, giving them the edge over Mustipher, who was the 55th player and could make it instead of Adkins.
Defensive Line: (5)
Zach Allen | John Franklin-Myers | D.J. Jones | Malcolm Roach | Matt Henningsen
The Broncos went to work to improve their defensive line from last year by adding Roach in free agency and trading for Franklin-Myers. With Allen playing as one of the best interior defensive linemen after the first few weeks, they should have a good starting unit.
Jones and Roach should be in a battle for the third spot, with the loser being the first off the bench. After the top four, the depth falls off, but Henningsen has been decent enough depth and has a leg up on the others at the position.
Edge Rushers: (5)
Baron Browning | Jonathon Cooper | Nik Bonitto | Jonah Elliss | Dondre Tillman
Only one spot in the edge room is up for grabs, as Browning, Cooper, Bonitto, and Elliss have the first four spots locked down. Tillman edges out Ronnie Perkins, Thomas Incoom, and Jaylon Allen for the final spot.
What he did in the UFL gives him a slight edge; despite Perkins and Incoom having legit NFL experience, their experience could have been better.
Linebacker: (4)
Alex Singleton | Jonas Griffith | Cody Barton | Andre Smith
While the only starter spot goes to Singleton, Griffith, and Barton compete for the other spot. Griffith makes more sense due to play-styles, but Barton has been able to stay on the field more consistently.
Smith beats out Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey for the final spot. Smith is a good special teams player and adds capable depth on defense. Strnad has never developed defensively, and Bailey has no experience.
Cornerback: (6)
Patrick Surtian II | Riley Moss | Ja’Quan McMillian | Levi Wallace | Kris Abrams-Draine | Damarri Mathis
There is no surprise at the top of the position, and McMillian has the slot corner spot locked down. The starter opposite Surtain is up for grabs, and Moss is the favorite at the time to win that job, though Wallace and Mathis are also competing for the spot. Abrams-Draine rarely sees the field on defense, barring an injury, and his primary role will be on special teams.
Tremon Smith, a good gunner on special teams, doesn’t make it. Denver can get cheaper by moving on and using Mathis, Wallace, and Abrams-Draine to replace him on special teams.
Safety: (5)
P.J. Locke | Brandon Jones | Caden Sterns | J.L. Skinner | Devon Key
Delarrin Turner-Yell landing on the reserve/PUP list might open up a spot at the bottom of the depth chart. Devon Key and Omar Brown are the top two fighting for that spot. Locke, Jones, and Sterns are battling for order in the top three spots at the position, while Skinner has a clear role as the fourth player.
Special Teams: (3)
Kicker: Will Lutz | Punter: Trenton Gill | Long Snapper: Mitchell Frabroni
There is only one battle on special teams, and that is at punter. Riley Dixion was decent last season, but he costs more than double what Gill would cost. They were close last year with their punting stats and analytics, so saving money here is the deciding factor.
Practice Squad: (16)
QB Zach Wilson | RB Tyler Badie | WR Devaughn Vele | WR Jalen Virgil | WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey | OT Frank Crum | IOL Nick Gargiulo | IDL Elijah Garcia | IDL Jordan Miller | Edge Jaylon Allen | Edge/LB Durell Nchami | Edge Ronnie Perkins | LB Levelle Bailey | CB Art Green | CB Quinton Newsome | S Omar Brown
If not Wilson, then another quarterback would be signed, but Wilson flaming out in Denver after what little it took to get him will make it hard to catch on elsewhere. Plus, teams prefer to keep their own quarterbacks they’ve been working with rather than signing one from elsewhere.
Also, for a team to claim him, Wilson would have to be on the 53-man roster, and again, with how little Denver sent to trade for him, there probably isn’t a team wanting to give him a roster spot.
Badie adds some speed and explosion developmental depth in case of injury at running back, while Virgil adds that at wide receiver. Vele and Humphrey could be called up and used like the Broncos used receivers last year with calling them up. Crum and Gargiulo need a lot of development, and they can get that on the practice squad.
Garcia flashed last preseason to make the roster but then struggled to see the field. He can make it again this year if he shows growth and does not only beat up on third- and fourth-string players. Miller could be switched out with another defensive lineman mentioned below.
The Broncos have depth at the edge but also many injury concerns. Allen and Perkins give them additional depth off the practice squad, while Nchami can provide depth at two positions. Bailey has a chance to make the roster if he can stand out on special teams, but at the very least, he looks like a practice squad player to develop for a chance to compete next year.
With the depth in the secondary, it came down to a numbers game. Green is athletic but has to learn the techniques, while Newsome has the techniques but has to adapt to the NFL level. Brown was a surprise to many he wasn’t drafted and has a chance to make it over Key for the final safety spot.
International Player Designation: (1)
Thomas Yassmin
The rookie Yassmin makes the practice squad, but as an international player designation, he wouldn’t count against the 16 players on the practice squad. If he made the roster, he would count against the 53-man roster. This gives the Broncos a year to develop him without him messing with the numbers for the practice squad.
Other Lists: (3)
Drew Sanders (PUP) | Delarrin Turner-Yell (PUP) | Eyioma Uwazurike (SUS)
Sanders and Turner-Yell will miss time into the season. Uwazurike could come off the suspended list soon, and if he does, he could push for a practice squad spot over Jordan Miller. However, with the state of Colorado investigating him now, his chances of reinstatement look bleak.
