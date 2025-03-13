Details Emerge on New Broncos WR Trent Sherfield's Contract: Grade
As I have in past offseasons, I'm going to break down each free agent the Denver Broncos have either signed or re-signed to multi-year contracts. I'll examine the details, as provided by Over The Cap, and see how the Broncos did in terms of the signing and the market for the position.
Next up is wide receiver Trent Sherfield, whom the Broncos signed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the expectation that he will replace Tremon Smith on special teams.
Contract Details
- 2025: $1.5M signing bonus (fully guaranteed), $1.255M base salary, $255K per-game roster bonus.
- 2026: $2.48M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus.
Cap Charges
- 2025: $2.26M
- 2026: $3.74M
Gut Reaction
It's interesting that the only fully guaranteed money that Sherfield got was in his signing bonus. Theoretically, the Broncos could cut him before the start of the 2025 season without owing him any more money.
Of course, the Broncos are unlikely to do that, but they could get out of the deal in 2026 without much trouble. Sherfield would account for just a $750K dead money charge if the Broncos decide not to keep him next season.
This is a reasonable deal for Sherfield to be the Broncos' special teams gunner, as it's only slightly more than what the Broncos paid Smith on his two-year deal and slightly less than what Smith got from Houston in free agency this year.
What helps as well is that Sherfield is a good blocker, so he could see plenty of time on offense as well. I'm intrigued by this signing and the contract is in line with what he should get for the role he's likely to play.
