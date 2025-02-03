Broncos Urged to Add TE Playmaker for Bo Nix This Offseason by NFL.com
Look no further than the mock drafts to see that NFL media, and perhaps the Denver Broncos themselves, have tight end on the brain. The Broncos had one of the weakest tight-end units in football last year and even had a third-round casualty in the form of Greg Dulcich's failure to launch.
Dulcich was waived midseason after being relegated to healthy-scratch status each week. He had been Denver's only hope at the tight end position.
Entering the 2025 offseason, upgrading tight end is the mandate, and NFL.com's Kevin Patra has tapped it as the one singular move the Broncos must make.
"Denver tight ends compiled 483 total receiving yards in 2024. Total. Combined. Brock Bowers beat that in a six-game span from Weeks 11-16 (487 yards). Adam Trautman led Broncos TEs with 188 yards. Lucas Krull had the most catches with 19. And Nate Adkins led in TDs with three. It was brutal, folks. While fellow rookie Jayden Daniels was peppering security blanket Zach Ertz on easy passes, Bo Nix was making low-percentage tosses. Most of the top offenses got TE production last season -- Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, Jonnu Smith, Travis Kelce, etc. Not Sean Payton's in 2024. Nix needs his own TE mismatch to exploit in 2025. Adding a big-bodied player who can win over the middle and force defenses to match up differently would make it easier on the young quarterback and help open some of those deep shots he wants to take. Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland highlight what is projected as a deep TE class in the 2025 NFL Draft," Patra wrote.
Indeed, it was a sad state of affairs at tight end in Denver last season. And as nice as it would be to land a Warren or Colston in the draft, both are likely to be gone by No. 20 overall. They're the low-hanging fruit.
But that won't dissuade or discourage the Broncos, as the 2025 draft class is replete with tight ends. At the Senior Bowl last week, several tight ends caught my eye, including Clemson's Jake Briningstool, Miami's Elijah Arroyo, and Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. LSU's Mason Taylor is another guy the Broncos could target.
John Elway said it best about a week ago when discussing the Broncos' offseason needs with 9NEWS' Mike Klis:
"They need some playmakers, right? They need a tight end that can stretch the field a little bit," Elway said via 9NEWS. "Their backs came on a little bit and hopefully they can mature. But they need that receiver out of the backfield that Sean likes, that Joker position that he likes. Marvin [Mims Jr.] started to make some plays for them but they could use a little bit more speed out there.”
After winning 10 games and making the playoffs, the mandate in Denver is to build the nest around Bo Nix. Upgrading the tight end spot will be a priority this year for the Broncos, as will running back and wide receiver.
