Broncos Urged to Trade for Niners Disgruntled All-Pro WR
The Denver Broncos' wide receiver corps has been the subject of some pathetic rankings around NFL media this offseason. Just last month, Pro Football Focus ranked Denver's receiving corps as the third-worst in the league.
With No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton's offseason complaints still ongoing, perhaps the Broncos would be wise to be looking around for a potential contingency plan. One such possibility would be San Francisco 49ers disgruntled wideout Brandon Aiyuk, and Mile High Sports' Rich Kurtzman is urging the Broncos to give them a call.
Aiyuk has become increasingly frustrated with a lack of a deal and has even helped build the trade rumors. And the Denver Broncos should be on the phone with San Francisco about him. But are they?- Rich Kurtzman
My guess is, no, the Broncos aren't calling the Niners about Aiyuk, although the two clubs have traditionally had very open and productive lines of communication. With Sutton still in the fold and only requiring, reportedly, something like a $3 million raise, the better question is whether the Broncos actually need Aiyuk.
"But Aiyuk had north of 1,300 receiving yards last year," you might be thinking, and "no Broncos receiver even topped 800 yards in 2023." True and true, but we're comparing apples and oranges. The Niners have a high-volume passing attack quarterbacked by Brock Purdy, who is a faithful extension on the field of his head coach and play-caller Kyle Shanahan.
The Broncos believe they got their quarterback to serve as that self-same extension of Sean Payton in Bo Nix. Nix has a quick processor, gets rid of the ball quickly and accurately, and doesn't take sacks.
Even with the expected bumps along the trial-and-error learning curve, Nix under center represents a massive upgrade for the Broncos offense as designed and called by Payton. Russell Wilson was anathema to Payton and how his scheme is supposed to operate, traditionally.
Timing, rhythm, pace, accuracy, discipline, production — these are the hallmarks of a Payton offense. How many of them would you find to be synonymous with Wilson?
I digress. The point is that Nix's arrival will be a windfall for certain receivers in Denver, and Sutton is poised to be the guy who benefits the most. Yes, the Broncos need to get Sutton taken care of and fully woven back into the fold, but that is expected to happen before training camp later this month.
At 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, Aiyuk is an intriguing receiver. But he wants to get paid. The Broncos are already cap-strapped and have a receiver who is similiarly speaking out of school about his financial demands.
Aiyuk wants the Niners to show him the money. And yet, he still expects to play for the Niners this year.
Aiyuk would also come at a cost to the Broncos beyond the contractual. What's the going rate on the trade market for a second-team All-Pro coming off of a 1,300-yard receiving campaign?
Whatever it is, it's more than what the still rebuilding Broncos can probably afford, especially after investing two 2024 draft picks in the position — Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele.
If it happened, by all means, who wouldn't welcome Aiyuk into the Broncos fold? He's a great player. But should it happen? Probably not. Denver has bigger fish to fry.
Will it happen? Again, probably not.
