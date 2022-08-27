Predicting Broncos' 6 Key Position Battles vs. Vikings

The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of the regular season. However, there's one last preseason game left to be played.

The Broncos' roster has taken shape as we've marched deeper into the summer, but there are a few position battles still unresolved. Saturday night's bout vs. the Vikings will be the final opportunity for the players embroiled in these roster conflagrations to make their case for a job.

Many of these players are literally fighting for their NFL dream. That's one of the big reasons the old NFL maxim of, 'preseason games don't count, but they do matter,' holds water.

There are six position battles currently unresolved in Denver. Let's dive into each one to preview how each positional competition might shake out.

Backup Quarterback Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson will cross swords for the final time this summer. This time, Rypien gets the start after Johnson got the first two games. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is going with Rypien in Game 3 because he earned it. Rypien was seemingly one of only a handful of Broncos who played with heart and executed last week in Buffalo. It would have looked bad had Hackett not rewarded Rypien with an opportunity to start Game 3, especially after Johnson started Games 1 and 2. With the home crowd at his back, and, ostensibly, a significantly re-focused and re-motivated supporting cast, the sky's the limit for Rypien. However, if Johnson goes down, he'll go down swinging. The NFL journeyman has been through these situations before, and that experience should help him. But Rypien has all the momentum right now. Can he capitalize? Predicted winner: Rypien Wide Receiver Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The top-four wideout positions are set in relative stone. To wit: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler (who will play on Saturday), and rookie Montrell Washington. Washington is a shoe-in because of his returner ability. It's a done deal. If the Broncos keep six receivers, that leaves two spots open, and they're hotly contested. The guys with the momentum vying for those two spots are Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, and Brandon Johnson. Williams and Johnson are both bigger-bodied possession receivers, which would go a long way toward filling the vacuum Tim Patrick's season-ending injury created. Hinton is a jack-of-all-trades and very reliable, while Virgil is a speed demon with a penchant for making the big play. Remember, whoever doesn't make it has a really good chance of passing through waivers and landing on the practice squad, keeping them in the bosom of the Broncos. Predicted winner(s): Hinton and Williams Tight End Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports At the start of the preseason, it seemed that Albert Okwuegbunam's place on the roster was secure, but after he played deep into Game 2 (fourth quarter), rumors have flown that he might be either a.) on the trading block, or b.) further down the depth chart than his initial TE1 placement suggested. Rookie third-rounder Greg Dulcich is guaranteed a roster spot, even if he hasn't earned it. A nagging hamstring injury has kept the former UCLA walk-on success story sidelined nearly all summer. The Broncos are expected to keep four tight ends because one of them will also moonlight as fullback. If Dulcich is the only for-sure tight end making this roster, that leaves the final three spots open to the competitive endeavors of Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert, and Andrew Beck. One of those guys will be the odd man out. Predicted winner(s): Okwuegbunam, Tomlinson, and Saubert. Defensive Line Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK The Broncos will likely keep six D-linemen, and four guys are locked in: Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones, DeShawn Williams, and Mike Purcell. That leaves two spots open to the machinations of Jonathan Harris, McTelvin Agim, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Matt Henningsen. Harris and Agim were downright bad in Game 2, and while Uwazurike wasn't much better, he is a rookie fourth-rounder, and likely destined to make the cut. Henningsen is also a rookie draft pick, but the late-rounder went from being a practice squad candidate to a true threat to make this roster thanks to an impressive summer. Predicted winner(s): Uwazurike and Henningsen. Rush Linebacker Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, and rookie second-rounder Nik Bonitto are roster locks. So is Baron Browning. But will the Broncos keep five rush linebackers or six? This team is likely to keep six due to the special teams numbers game, and that alters the complexion of who's really in the running for those last two spots. It would be hard to cut Malik Reed. He's an experienced, reliable edge defender, even if he is lacking in explosiveness. Jonathan Kongbo, Jonathon Cooper, and Aaron Patrick are vying for that sixth spot. The only one among that last trio with bonafide special teams acumen is Patrick, though Cooper can contribute there, too. Predicted winner(s): Reed and Patrick Cornerback Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos' top cornerback trio is set: Patrick Surtain II, K'Waun Williams, and Ronald Darby. Michael Ojemudia had the inside track on spot No. 4, but his elbow injury upsets that apple cart.

Rookie fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis is a near-lock to make this roster, so if the Broncos keep six corners, that leaves two spots open. I wouldn't be surprised if the Broncos place Ojemudia on injured reserve because he is banged up, and he's frankly sucked in game action this summer.

The candidates for the last two cornerback spots are Essang Bassey, rookie seventh-rounder Faion Hicks, Bless Austin, Donnie Lewis, Jr., and undrafted rookie Ja'Quan McMillian. Among that crew, only Bassey and Austin have bonafide NFL experience.

Bassey can play the nickel and serve as Williams' primary backup, plus, he can play dime-backer and safety. Hicks was drafted this year, but he could need more time.

Predicted winner(s): Bassey and McMillian.

