Broncos Waive Rookie DT from Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos reported a lone transaction to the league office on Monday, waiving rookie defensive tackle Kristian Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
Undrafted out of Missouri, Williams (6-2, 295) joined the Broncos this spring and competed during training camp and the preseason, notching two tackles and a pass deflection across exhibition play. He was initially waived at final cuts last month and reverted to the team's injured list after clearing waivers.
"Williams was the leader on the Missouri defensive line this season, holding onto a captain's role and mentoring many behind him," Missouri Tigers on SI wrote in April. "He finished the year with 30 tackles and a sack, along with one forced fumble. He finished his other two seasons with the Tigers with 28 and 25 tackles.
"The consistency Williams brought to the table for the Tigers was crucial, especially when he took on a larger leadership role. That's exactly what he will bring to an NFL team that picks him up: an excellent leader and a player who won't stop competing. He can improve some of his technique and get faster and stronger, but he will always work hard and compete."
The Broncos went heavy on the defensive line upon forming their 53-man roster, retaining six in total: Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, DJ Jones, Sai'vion Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Jordan Jackson.
Allen, who inked a $102 million extension last month, was especially impactful in Sunday's season-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans, notching one sack, a tackle-for-loss, and three quarterback hits. He was among six to take down Titans rookie QB Cam Ward amid the defensively-dominant 20-12 win.
“The standard is the standard," Franklin-Myers said after the game. "It’s just kind of how we play, we do things one way. We just need an opportunity, and we had an opportunity today. That’s what we expect of ourselves. Just another opportunity. Each and every week we want to do that. ... Sometimes you start with a short field and other times they’ll be backed up and we (get) to play with a long field and we’re able to kind of hunt a little more. Ultimately, our job is to play defense, and you set the ball down and we’re going to play football.”