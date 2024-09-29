3 Takeaways from Broncos' 10-9 Road Win Over Jets
For a second consecutive week, the Denver Broncos surprised the NFL with an impressive road win. This week's triumph came in the form of a 10-9 win over the New York Jets during rainy and wet conditions in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Instead of blowing the doors off their opponent as they did in week three against the Bucs, the Broncos were forced to endure an ugly game of offensive inconsistencies. For old-school, diehard football fans from yesteryear, this game was a fun defensive matchup as Jets head coach and defensive guru Robert Saleh traded blows with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in a low-scoring rock fight.
For others, this game was the tale of atrocious offensive performances by both teams, as this matchup saw just a single offensive touchdown (by the Broncos offense) in the entire game. I prefer the glass-half-full perspective, as Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a developmental offense were able to grit out a tough game leaning on the defense and special teams in another team win.
Broncos Country finally got even with Nathaniel Hackett and the villainous Aaron Rodgers as Sean Payton’s squad returns home to Denver 2-2 full of optimism and pride. What did we learn from Sunday's gritty East Coast win?
Here are my three key takeaways from the Broncos' second consecutive upset win on the road this season.
VJ Decimates A-Rod & Hackett
Joseph's defense is trending towards elite after an impressive outing that stalled a Jets offense to just three field goals the entire game. The Broncos' pass-rushing posse, which included Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Malcolm Roach, John Franklin-Myers, Justin Strnad, and P.J. Locke, posted five sacks and 14 hits on Rodgers.
Denver’s defensive dominance limited the Jets to just 248 total yards on 70 offensive plays despite New York possessing the football for approximately three more minutes than the Broncos.
Rodgers finished the game 24-for-42 with 225 passing yards and 26 rushing yards. The relentless physicality and pursuit of the Broncos defense eventually took its toll on the Jets 40-year-old QB as Rodgers was hobbled and limping by the end of the contest.
Adding insult to injury, the Broncos pinned the Jets to just 4-of-17 (24%) on third-down attempts and stuffed them on fourth down (0-for-1), in the red zone (0-for-2), and goal to go (0-for-1).
In the wake of losing inside linebacker Alex Singleton (a team captain) to a season-ending injury last week, his teammates stepped up with Cody Barton wearing the green dot this week, leading the team with 10 tackles.
Fellow linebacker Justin Strnad was also heavily active, with two tackles for a loss in addition to his effective pass rush. Meanwhile, cornerback Patrick Surtain II limited Jets wideout Garrett Wilson to just five receptions for 41 yards on eight targets. PS2 was credited for two tackles and one pass deflection, proving to be the best shutdown corner in the NFL, who hasn’t allowed a touchdown all season.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix Breaks the Ice
Broncos Country can finally exhale now that Nix threw the first passing touchdown of his NFL career, an eight-yard strike to Courtland Sutton late in the third quarter. Nix’s touchdown pass to Sutton propelled the Broncos to a one-point lead in a tightly contested and low-scoring game and would be the only end-zone score of the day for either team.
Nix finished the day 12-for-25 with just 60 passing yards and the aforementioned touchdown, along with a measly three yards rushing. Rainy weather made for a slippery field and horrible ball-handing conditions for both teams, making for an unappealing product to the fans watching. Even the great Aaron Rodgers, with all his career accomplishments, struggled mightily to control the football as a passer and when handing the ball off to his running backs.
In the first half, the television commentators were spot on with their assessment when they described Nix’s "shotput" method of delivering the slick ball to his teammates. The conditions significantly contributed to a Broncos offense that posted 186 total yards on 56 plays.
The Broncos went 3-of-14 on third down, although they converted on their one red zone attempt. The rain let up in the second half, and Nix found a better grip and rhythm as he completed passes to seven different receivers through the air.
This was also the second consecutive game in which the Broncos offensive line kept Nix upright without allowing a single sack. It was noteworthy to accomplish the feat against such a ferocious and aggressive Jets defense.
New York limited Sutton to just three receptions for 60 yards and the lone touchdown of the day, despite being targeted nine times. It took some time to get there, but by hook or by crook, Nix continues to prove he’s able to produce by any means necessary to score enough points and win football games for the Broncos.
Better ‘Lutz-y’ Than Good
Special teams captain and kicker Wil Lutz has been worth every bit of the 2024 seventh-round pick that the Broncos traded to New Orleans to land Payton’s former specialist last year. The former Pro Bowler earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in his first season in Denver and has continued his red-hot success into the 2024 season.
In Week 3, Lutz was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and both extra points. Lutz was a perfect 9-of-9 on field-goal attempts to start the season and perfect on extra-point tries.
Sunday’s ugly road setting and atmosphere reared its ugly head, as Lutz's perfect record went kaput. After nailing a 47-yarder to put the Broncos up 10-9 over the Jets with approximately four minutes left in the fourth quarter, he missed a 50-yard attempt to extend Denver's lead.
The miss gave the football back on a short field to Rodgers with just 1:27 left. But to continue the irony bestowed by the football gods, the Jets would stall out due to the Broncos' relentless defense, and it was New York kicker Greg Zuerlein who would miss from the exact same distance, which would've likely won the game with just 0:47 remaining.
Instead, Nix and the offense took over and from the victory formation, enjoyed kneeling on the ball for a second straight week. Zuerlein went from hero to zero as Rodgers folded his towel over his head on the Jets bench in utter disbelief that his team was upset at home by Payton’s Broncos.
Lutz gets to celebrate with his teammates as the Broncos enjoy their homecoming from a journey that resulted in two wins over a pair of tough opponents on the road. Perfection is for fantasy football and the stats sheets; wins are for football teams that grind it out and stick together even in the toughest of circumstances.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!