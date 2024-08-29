What Broncos' Youth Movement Forecasts for 2024 & Beyond
When one looks at how the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster came together, one thing is clear: there's a youth movement happening in Dove Valley.
The youth movement isn't just about Bo Nix, the Broncos' 2024 first-round pick, being named the starting quarterback ahead of the sixth-year veteran Jarrett Stidham and fourth-year Zach Wilson. The youth threads run throughout most of the roster.
Rather than keep veteran running back Samaje Perine around, the Broncos opted to go with fifth-round rookie Audric Estime and undrafted free agent Blake Watson. Never mind that Perine signed with an AFC West division rival (Kansas City Chiefs) — the Broncos opted to go with two younger players.
The Broncos were more willing to go with the younger backs than keep longtime veteran fullback Michael Burton on the 53-man roster. Burton may have been added to the practice squad but the Broncos preferred keeping the younger players on the main roster.
The same held true at wide receiver, as Tim Patrick was a surprise cut. The Broncos opted to go with rookie seventh-rounder Devaughn Vele, who is 27 years old but still younger than Patrick. Denver also kept fourth-round pick, Troy Franklin, even as the rookie came along slowly throughout the preseason.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
At center, 2023 seventh-rounder Alex Forsyth struggled but the Broncos kept him over veteran Sam Mustipher, who did well in the preseason. Again, the Broncos were more willing to go with the younger player to back up Luke Wattenberg, rather than a player with starting experience.
The Broncos signaled a youth movement on the defensive side of the ball at the start of the offseason, parting ways with Kareem Jackson and, later, Justin Simmons. Younger players such as Devon Key, Keidron Smith, and JL Skinner will get their chances to contribute.
The Broncos opted not to re-sign veteran linebacker Josey Jewell in free agency, and while linebacker Jonas Griffith isn't that old, the Broncos just waived him. Instead, Denver kept undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey, who is several years younger.
The Broncos appear to be going with Riley Moss as their No. 2 cornerback and he has never started an NFL game. And the team may be prepared to give plenty of snaps to third-round pick Jonah Elliss.
It would be fair to say that the Broncos are a bit lacking in proven talent. But one thing is clear: this is Sean Payton's team now, and he's making it clear that the younger players will get their time.
That trend could continue after the season. There's no guarantee that left tackle Garett Bolles — the oldest offensive lineman on the Broncos roster — will be back next year. Running back Javonte Williams has looked better thus far, but what are the chances of him staying after this season when Estime, Watson, and Jaleel McLaughlin are younger?
Defensive tackle D.J. Jones will be a free agent after this season and it's likely the Broncos will let him depart. And while the Broncos never traded wideout Courtland Sutton, who's to say that he'll be with the team in 2025, even though he's under contract?
The Broncos not only look quite different in 2024 when compared to 2023, but the reality is the team could be quite different again when the 2025 season starts.
Of course, we have a long way to go before the 2025 season arrives. The first thing is to see what happens in 2024 and how the younger players measure up.
The younger players will be asked to step up their games. Whether it's somebody who has never started an NFL game or a player who's been around for a season or two, it's their team now and it's time to prove their worth.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!