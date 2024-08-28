Denver Broncos Announce 15-Man Practice Squad
One day removed from cutting the roster down to an initial 53 players, the Denver Broncos have announced that 15 of the 16 spots on the practice squad have been filled. The 16th spot will go to former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham, whom the Broncos reportedly signed on Wednesday.
The Broncos haven't confirmed the Parham signing, but the reporting is as solid as it gets. Without further ado, here's the new-look practice squad of your Denver Broncos.
- Tyler Badie | RB
- Michael Bandy | WR
- Michael Burton | FB
- Nick Gargiulo | OG
- Matt Henningsen | DL
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey | WR
- Tanner McCalister | DB
- Jordan Miller | NT
- Quinton Newsome | CB
- Dylan Parham | TE
- Will Sherman | OG
- David Sills V | WR
- Reese Taylor | CB
- Calvin Throckmorton | OG
- Dondrea Tillman | OLB
- Thomas Yassmin | TE
Analysis
Although there was much hand-wringing over the Broncos waiving Burton, those anxieties can be assuaged now that he's been re-signed to the practice squad. That doesn't mean he's perfectly safe, as any NFL team could offer him a spot on a 53-man roster, and he'd be free to take it.
It's also good to see that two of Denver's recent late-round draft picks, including a 2024 seventh-rounder, were re-signed to the squad. Henningsen (2022 sixth-rounder) has been a solid cog on the Broncos' D-line, while Gargiulo (seventh) just needs more time to ripen on the vine.
Former Broncos center Matt Paradis joined the club as a sixth-round pick in 2014, only to be cut in the final rounds and spend his entire rookie year on the practice squad. He would win the starting center job out of training camp the following year and become one of the best NFL players at his position, helping to lead Denver to Super Bowl 50 triumph.
Sherman and Throckmorton help provide additional interior depth. The Broncos don't have a practice squad offensive tackle, because they kept five on the 53, if you count Matt Peart, Alex Palczewski, and undrafted rookie Frank Crum as tackles.
Sean Payton just isn't ready to say goodbye to Badie, a diminutive but dynamic running back threat. The same can be said for Humphrey, whose ties to Payton stretch all the way back to New Orleans.
It's nice to see the hard work of Bandy and Sills pay off with an opportunity to stick around on the squad. Both players acquitted themselves well this summer, and shined in the preseason.
McCalister and Newsome played well all summer. The Broncos' secondary needs depth, and they'll provide additional help if/when their name(s) get called.
Lastly, after recruiting him from the XFL ranks, the Broncos cut Tillman. But the team liked what it saw in him enough to keep him around on the squad.
With the way NFL practice squad elevation rules work nowadays, the opportunities offered to players who land there are better than at any time in league history.
