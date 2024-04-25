Broncos Assign Jersey Number to New QB Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson will not wear his prior number with the Jets (2) or rock his college digit at BYU (1). Nor will he inherit his predecessor, Russell Wilson's old digs (3).
Instead, the new Denver Broncos quarterback — acquired via a pick-swap trade Monday — has been assigned jersey No. 10 for the 2024 season, the team announced.
Wilson becomes the 12th player in franchise history to don No. 10, last worn by a trio of notable wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy (2020-2023), Emmanuel Sanders (2014-2019), and Jabar Gaffney (2009-2010). The last Broncos QB to adorn No. 10 was Mark Herrmann in 1982.
Curiously, it's the same number as North Carolina's Drake Maye and Oregon's Bo Nix — two of Denver's presumptive top NFL draft targets. Read into that what you will, Broncos Country.
Below is the full list of jersey updates for all Broncos offseason arrivals, revealed by the club Thursday.
• QB Zach Wilson — No. 10
• S Brandon Jones — No. 22
• DT Malcolm Roach — No. 97
• WR Josh Reynolds — No. 13
• ILB Cody Barton — No. 55
• CB Levi Wallace — No. 39
• OT Matt Peart — No. 79
• OG Calvin Throckmorton — No. 76
• DL Angelo Blackson — No. 94
• C Sam Mustipher — No. 61
