Details of Broncos' Trade for QB Zach Wilson Revealed
The fine print of Monday's trade that sent now-former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos has been made public.
As part of the pick-swap deal, Denver acquired Wilson and No. 256 overall in exchange for No. 203, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Broncos also agreed to split Wilson's $5.5 million salary, putting themselves on the hook for $2.75 million in 2024, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The second overall choice of the 2021 draft, Wilson fell out of favor in the Big Apple after posting a 12-21 record across 33 career starts, throwing more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23) while completing just 57.0% of his passes. He finished last season as Pro Football Focus' 34th-rated QB among 38 qualifiers.
Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Broncos had been plotting Wilson's acquisition for "weeks," working under the belief the 24-year-old still boasts "tons of talent and potential" that offensive-minded head coach Sean Payton can tap into.
Wilson is tentatively expected to compete with Jarrett Stidham for Denver's starting job. However, the club is keeping open the possibility of further adding to the position with a rookie signal-caller.
"Expect the Broncos to continue working behind the scenes to see if they have enough to move up in the draft for a QB, otherwise all other options are on the table," Russini posted on social media Monday. "I was told this front office is exploring it all."
