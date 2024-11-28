Sean Payton Sounds Off on Browns WR Jerry Jeudy's Return to Denver
Week 13’s matchup between the 7-5 Denver Broncos and the 3-8 Cleveland Browns has the Mile High City buzzing about this Monday Night Football matchup replete with storylines.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was just named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, while quarterback Bo Nix was named NFL Rookie of the Week, and kicker Wil Lutz earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. But no storyline is much bigger in this AFC tilt than the return of Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy to Denver for the first time since being traded to Cleveland last spring.
Originally drafted by Denver with the No.15 overall pick in 2020, Jeudy spent four seasons with the Broncos where he played with QBs the likes of Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Russell Wilson.
In 68 games, Jeudy recorded 54 starts with 211 receptions, 3,053 yards, and 11 touchdowns. But the 6-foot-1, 195-pound former Alabama standout never found his footing in Denver amid bizarre inconsistencies that included 18 drops, four fumbles, and a series of disgruntled tweets aimed at his teammates, Broncos Alumni, and the fan base.
As a Bronco, Jeudy’s best season was back in 2022, when he posted career numbers in receptions (67), yards (972) and TDs (six). Still, Broncos head coach Sean Payton isn’t taking Jeudy’s return against his former team lightly come Monday night.
“He’s explosive, he separates—and I know Jameis. I’ve coached both of them,” Payton said when asked about Jeudy’s connection with Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
Jeudy’s currently the Browns' leading receiver through 11 games with 45 receptions for 645 yards and two touchdowns. In Cleveland’s 24-19 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he led both teams in receiving with six catches for 85 yards earning multiple first downs by being on the same page as Winston.
“Jameis’s personality is infectious. He’ll tell somebody, ‘Hey, go get open and I’m going to find you.’ So that’s what a receiver wants," Payton said of Winston. "Those guys have had a—I would say—a good connection. You see it just in the limited games that Jameis has played. From a talent standpoint, he has great hips, great transition, and he has great football IQ.”
Jeudy could see a familiar face on Monday night against his former Alabama teammate and Broncos cornerback and team captain Patrick Surtain II, who’s arguably the best defensive back in the league. ‘PS2’ and Jeudy have previously locked horns on both the college and pro practice fields, but this will be the first time that the chips are down as NFL foes for the former first-round draft picks.
So while Payton and the Broncos defense continue to game-plan for beating an opponent responsible for two upsets against playoff-caliber teams, I doubt that Jeudy will receive a warm embrace from Broncos Country when he steps onto the field donning his No. 3 Browns jersey
