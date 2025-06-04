Report: Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins Will Visit Broncos
For most of the offseason, the question that plagued the Denver Broncos was how they were going to address the running back position. After an anemic run game output from Denver's running backs in 2024 and letting last year’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, walk in free agency, the barren room obviously needed addressing prior to the 2025 season.
After bypassing the position in free agency, the Broncos did draft explosive UCF running back RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick in the second round. However, the Broncos might not be satisfied with their backfield.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are set to host Los Angeles Chargers’ former starting running back JK Dobbins in Denver for dinner and to meet with coaches and visit the team’s facilities on Thursday .
"Former Chargers starting RB J.K. Dobbins is headed to Denver tonight to have dinner with coaches and visit the facility Thursday, per source," Pelissero posted on X. "The dynamic Dobbins, who had 1,084 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 2024, now could land with an AFC West contender."
Last season, Dobbins accumulated 905 rushing yards on 195 attempts and nine rushing touchdowns. While not a dynamic pass catcher, he did earn 153 receiving yards on 32 receptions last year as well.
It was a rather poor free-agent running back class, but Dobbins was one of the better options. He's likely still available due to the Chargers placing an unrestricted free-agent tender on the back, as well as the litany of injuries he has suffered during his NFL career.
According to ESPN, Dobbins applies to the compensatory draft formula for the 2026 draft if he signs with another team before July 22 this year. If he does not sign with another team, the Chargers will hold exclusive negotiation rights.
If Dobbins signs, the Broncos could possibly miss out on a compensatory pick next year, per Over The Cap's Nick Korte.
"JK Dobbins currently has a $1.64M June 1 tender on the table from the Chargers," Korte posted on X. "If the Broncos sign him for more than about $3M, they would cancel out what might be their only 2026 compensatory pick, a 7th rounder likely for Riley Dixon going to Tampa."
After a promising rookie season for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Dobbins suffered a horrific knee injury in a preseason game in 2021 that wound up costing him the entirety of the season. He tore the LCL and ACL in his right knee.
After playing sparingly in 2022 in his return, Dobbins suffered an additional season-ending injury during the Ravens’ Week 1 game in 2023, tearing his left Achilles. 2024 was a bounce-back for Dobbins, but he also suffered an additional knee injury with a sprain, costing him four games last season.
Through OTAs thus far, the Broncos have said how happy they are with their running back room as currently constructed, but the flirtation with Dobbins indicates that Denver may want insurance for the room even if it might cost them a late compensatory pick in the end.