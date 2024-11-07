Chiefs Get an Injury Boost Ahead of Broncos Tilt
For those Denver Broncos fans hoping that Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt's injury issues might linger into Week 10, Thursday's practice report was a reality check. Battling a quad injury, the Chiefs' No. 1 running back went from being limited in practice to a full participant on Thursday.
However, the Chiefs still have two players who showed no progress in the practice reports; wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton. Neither have practiced this week.
Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a hamstring, missing each of the past two games. In six games this season (three starts), he's totaled nine receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's uncharacteristically average passing offense.
Friday will be key to determining whether either Smith-Schuster or Wharton are trending toward playing vs. the Broncos. But it's not looking good for either.
Meanwhile, Chiefs speed demon Mecole Hardman has remained a limited participant in practice, nursing a shoulder and knee injury. He's posted nine receptions for 75 yards this season.
Hunt leads the Chiefs with 414 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground this season, adding in seven receptions for 51 yards. He's definitely trending toward being a full go, so the Broncos had better buckle up.
As for the Broncos, defensive lineman Zach Allen returned to full practice after garnering a veteran rest day on Wednesday. Starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) was also a full go on Thursday.
In an encouraging turn of events, former starting center Luke Wattenberg, who's been on injured reserve, went from being limited on Wednesday to a full go on Thursday. The Broncos have started the clock on bringing him back.
Rush linebacker Drew Sanders, who started practicing again this week after months on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, hasn't been able to advance beyond limited participation. He may need a week or two before the Broncos place him back on the roster.
The Broncos and Chiefs kick off on Sunday at 11 am MDT at Arrowhead Stadium. We'll pass on Friday's final injury report for clarity on these injured Chiefs we've been monitoring all week.
