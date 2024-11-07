Chiefs Practice Report Lists Several Key Injuries Ahead of Broncos Tilt
In the wake of Wednesday's news of multiple key players returning to practice from the injury lists, including second-year rush linebacker Drew Sanders, the Denver Broncos are getting healthier. Even starting safety P.J. Locke, who's missed the past couple of games, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
However, the Kansas City Chiefs' practice report is a lot longer than Denver's is, and features several injured players. Absent from practice were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton.
Smith-Schuster has been banged up with a hamstring, missing each of the past two games. The Chiefs acquired DeAndre Hopkins via trade, and he immediately made an impact in Week 9.
But Smith-Schuster is a name to watch. In six games this season (three starts), he's totaled nine receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in a Chiefs offense that has oddly failed to fully launch thus far.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Two other key offensive players were on the Chiefs' practice report as limited participants, including wideout Mecole Hardman (shoulder/knee) and running back Kareem Hunt (quad). Hardman brings that twitchy vertical speed to the table, but he only has nine receptions for 75 yards this season.
Meanwhile, Hunt has 414 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground thus far, to go along with seven receptions for 51 yards. He leads the Chiefs in rushing. It's not earth-shattering production, but it's more than Denver's leading rusher, Javonte Williams (387 yards, two TDs), who's appeared in every game.
Hunt was limited, remember, so, for now, his outlook is open for Week 10. If he didn't practice, it would cloud things a bit more, but barring a setback, expect him to be on the grass vs. the Broncos at Arrowhead on Sunday morning.
Lastly, Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis was also limited on Wednesday with an abdomen injury. He leads the team with four sacks this season, so we'll be monitoring his status, and that of the players mentioned above, as we inch through this game week.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!