Commanders Release Ex-Broncos K Brandon McManus Amid Shocking Allegations
Just days after the news broke of Brandon McManus being sued for allegations of sexual misconduct during a Jacksonville Jaguars flight to the U.K., he's been released by the Washington Commanders.
The plaintiffs suing McManus and the Jaguars are two flight attendants, who are seeking "in excess of $1 million in damages," per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. ESPN provided additional context for the plaintiffs, who are including the Jaguars organization in their lawsuit for "gross negligence" for "failing to properly train McManus."
McManus was a Bronco for nine years, joining the club in 2014. He was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship. He was released in the spring of 2023, not long after Sean Payton arrived. After signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jaguars, he went on to miss seven of his 37 field-goal attempts.
McManus, 32, signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with Washington this year, nearly doubling what Jacksonville paid him. He made north of $25 million during his tenure with the Broncos and served as the team's NFLPA representative.
Suffice it to say, McManus is well acquainted with the dos and don'ts and protocols of dealing with female staff in any official capacity, whether it's a woman employed or contracted by the team, or in commercial settings. McManus is the second ex-Bronco this year to be accused of sexual improprieties, joining quarterback Chad Kelly, whom the CFL suspended for similar accusations with a female former member of the Toronto Argonauts training staff.
As the highest-paid player in the CFL, it's unlikely that Kelly will get similar treatment from the Argonauts. But McManus is now in the unemployment line.
Although the same strictures don't apply in a civil case, it's worth mentioning that in the United States of America, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It makes you wonder what the Commanders know about the incident that led to the plaintiffs filing suit against McManus and the Jaguars.
In today's landscape, oftentimes, all it takes is an allegation for a player or public person to become radioactive. That's not to say that McManus is innocent of the allegations being brought against him. We don't yet know that, but he's yet to receive his day in court, so to speak.
