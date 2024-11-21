Broncos WR Renders Bold Bo Nix Prediction as Accolades Stack Up
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50/50 ball to Courtland Sutton against the Atlanta Falcons — a spectacular connection that revealed how confidence levels are building on offense.
Nix went from earning Rookie of the Month honors (October), to Rookie of the Week honors, to AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week. On Thursday, he was once again tapped as Rookie of the Week as he climbs the franchise and NFL record books.
Sutton can barely hide his enthusiasm and admiration for his quarterback, asserting that Nix is going to break a lot of records moving forward in his burgeoning NFL career.
"He’s having success, but he’s continuing to keep going and continuing to break through each ceiling that he comes upon. He’s doing that week in and week out," Sutton said of Nix on Wednesday. "The record book is going to be hit pretty hard by him, I think. The way he is attacking the game with his preparation and the joy he has in the game; I think he’s going to ascend from here. I’m just happy for him.”
Sutton provides Nix with a big-bodied target when he's in a pinch, the kind of vital outlet that will become a necessity amid the Broncos' playoff push.
“It’s huge. That security blanket just to be able to throw it to him. Even when he’s covered and it’s tight coverage on one-on-ones," Nix said about Sutton on Wednesday. "I know he’s going to be willing to go make a play on the ball. It may be incomplete, but he’s going to put forth the effort to go out there and get it. That’s all that really matters to me.”
At the end of the day, though, Nix understands that the NFL is a production-based business. And amid the hustle and bustle, the league can quickly forget about a young player.
"They only remember your last game, so you have to go out there and continue to do it," Nix said.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
In the Broncos' Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, Sutton failed to garner even one official target, but things have since changed remarkably. The Nix-to-Sutton has undoubtedly caught fire.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton will adjust his game plan as he sees fit, but as Nix has grown, so has Sutton's influence.
“The perimeter guy sometimes can be challenging," Payton said. "In [the] New Orleans [game], there were a lot [of plays] that [had] Sutton’s name on it, and then the game ends. It wasn’t like that was part of the plan, but sometimes that can be dictated by the look.”
As the national media finally starts waking up to what Nix is doing, the coverage still overlooks how he's accomplishing so much with a largely inexperienced receiving corps outside of Sutton. Nix is sharing the ball around, as evidenced by the four touchdown passes last week to four different pass-catchers.
Sutton has seen firsthand how Denver's youth movement is rapidly rising to the challenge. It's been great for the veteran receiver to see rookies like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin grow.
"Seeing those young guys take control of their own destiny and be willing to learn and grow as much as they possibly can. The ceiling is beyond high for those guys," Sutton said. "They have so much potential."
When push comes to shove, especially in the bigger games that loom large on the Broncos' remaining schedule, it's a safe bet to assume that Nix will be looking for Sutton when he absolutely has to move the chains. That all boils down to trust and a special kind of confidence that's taking root, and the results are tangible.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!