Broncos QB Bo Nix Again Crowned NFL Rookie of the Week
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is officially a triple-crown award winner following his destruction of the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.
Already the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week, Nix on Thursday was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for a second consecutive time. He becomes the first Bronco to earn the distinction twice in one season since former QB Tim Tebow in 2010.
The honors have poured in after Nix put together a historic performance against Atlanta, notching season-highs in passing yards (307), passing touchdowns (4), yards per attempt (9.3), and QB rating (145.0) amid Denver's 38-6 blowout victory.
Nix — who tied Marlin Briscoe's 56-year-old franchise record for most passing TDs (14) by a rookie — is the only QB in NFL history to complete at least 80 percent of his attempts while tossing four scores and eclipsing 300 air yards in a single game.
“It’s cool. It’s a great honor," he said Wednesday of winning AFC Player of the Week. "It’s a great responsibility, but at the same time it doesn’t end with just that. You obviously have to continue to go back. They only remember your last game, so you have to go out there and continue to do it. It’s a great honor. Many great players have won the award in the past, so it’s an honor to be included and be that recipient. [There is] a lot of work left to be done.”
