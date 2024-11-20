Broncos QB Bo Nix Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
The accolades continue rolling in for Bo Nix.
On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his four-touchdown effort in a 38-6 destruction of the Atlanta Falcons.
Nix — who also landed his sixth Offensive Rookie of the Week nomination — is the first rookie QB in franchise history to collect POTW honors. No Broncos player had earned the distinction since Trevor Siemian in 2016.
Nix was masterful against the Falcons, recording season-highs in passing yards (307), passing TDs (4), yards per attempt (9.3), and QB rating (145.0). He became the only QB in NFL history to complete at least 80 percent of his attempts while tossing four scores and eclipsing 300 passing yards.
"Sometimes you just wake up ready to roll," Nix told reporters after defeating Atlanta. "It is a blessing to be in my spot and my shoes. Each day is a new opportunity and a new time to go out there and play in front of a home crowd that showed up today. It was a lot of fun. We just have to continue and build to where we try to find these weeks as much as possible.”
Now the potential frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nix will look to strengthen his candidacy in Sunday's road matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders — the same team on whom he posted a 206-2-0 line during a Week 5 victory in Denver.
