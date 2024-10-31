Courtland Sutton Sounds Off on People 'Writing Off' the Broncos
The 5-3 Denver Broncos feel like they're ready for the limelight. This team has grown as it's overcome an 0-2 start to win five of its last six games.
Broncos veterans like Courtland Sutton feel like the team can compete to win the AFC West. And for those in the national (and some in the local) perspective who still assert that the Broncos roster lacks talent, Sutton had a message.
“We’re a team that can contend in this division," Sutton said on Wednesday. "I think that a lot of people write us off based upon the personnel that we have on our team, and that’s completely fine. We love that. We love going into these games being underdogs."
The Broncos enter their Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens as 9.5-point road dogs. Considering that both teams are 5-3, that spread seems like a bit much. But apparently, the Broncos are yet to win over the oddsmakers.
Sutton perceives that 9.5-point spread as the disrespect that it frankly is.
"As I said last week, going into these games with people not having as much confidence in us being successful as we do in ourselves," Sutton said. "We know that if we go out there and perform the way we know how to perform, execute and minimize the negative plays and the things that can hurt us, we feel like we can compete with anybody.”
The Broncos then have to come home and prepare for a consecutive road game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. As right tackle Mike McGlinchey said on Monday, this is what the Broncos asked for — to play games in November and December that matter.
But these games only matter if the Broncos can find a way to come on top. Now, even the most orange-colored-glasses fans would be happy if the Broncos split these next two road games against such tough AFC opponents and come home to host the Atlanta Falcons at 6-4.
But Patrick Surtain II, Sutton, and the Broncos' young leadership corps are looking to win them both. Now that would silence a lot of the critics and doubters.
“I just think we’re very prepared mentally," Surtain said on Wednesday. "Just going throughout the midst of the season [with] things that we overcome. Obviously, we know the challenge at hand these next couple of weeks.”
Not only did the Broncos dig themselves out of an 0-2 hole, but they've also weathered the storm of losing several key players, including Surtain. The Pro Bowl cornerback suffered a concussion on the first play of Denver's Week 6 tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing the Broncos to play almost all of the game without him.
With the New Orleans Saints next up on a short week, there wasn't enough time for Surtain to heal up and pass through concussion protocol, so the Broncos had to go on without him. It was a resounding victory.
In order to overcome that 0-2 hole early on, the Broncos had to win on the road, and they did that in back-to-back East Coast games. And again in Louisiana in Week 7. The Broncos enter the month of November in the very thick of things.
"This time of the year is very critical, as far as getting to that next step, to that next stage, and we’re prepared for this opportunity," Surtain said. "We know what the road ahead looks like and we just have to keep on building the building blocks and set us up for success at the end of the day."
The experience of overcoming those obstacles in the face of fierce East Coast road opponents justifiably gives the Broncos a big boost of confidence in believing the Ravens and Chiefs are just as surmountable. Suffice it to say that rookie quarterback Bo Nix recognizes the challenge that Baltimore presents.
“We know it's going to be a physical football game," Nix said on Wednesday. "We know that they're going to be really ready to play. They've kind of hit their stride and we just have to be good in all phases of the game... We're going to have a good plan, and ultimately, just we have to match it. We know what it's going to be. We have to match the intensity, the passion [and] the physicality that they're going to play with."
In a comment that is perhaps indicative of Nix's competitive spirit, he talked about how much he relishes going against an opponent like the Ravens because of the growth opportunities such a matchup can provide him and a young team like the Broncos.
"I'm excited for the challenge because these are the type of games that you go through, you play and they're extremely difficult," Nix said. "They’re hard at the moment, but when you get out of them, you grow a lot as a player. You learn a lot about yourself and about your team. Ultimately, going on the road, competing, and winning a game like this is special for an organization, too. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to be ready.”
That's a very nuanced, mature take from a 24-year-old rookie. Whether it's a win or a loss, it'll definitely be a new experience for Nix. The Broncos have faced some excellent defenses already this season, but Baltimore presents the challenge of being a three-phase juggernaut.
If the Broncos come correct, they'll have a shot. And if they do manage to upset the two-score favorites on the road, imagine the additional shot of confidence and courage it'll provide Payton's on-the-rise squad.
Protecting the ball will be paramount. Discipline will be, too, across the board. It'll be interesting to see whether the Broncos can match and/or exceed the intensity level of the veteran Ravens. Stay tuned.
It's an opportunity to grow and rise up the AFC standings. Time will tell whether the Broncos are ready for it.
