How Cowboys' Mega DL Extension Could Impact Broncos' Plans for Zach Allen
The Denver Broncos have to figure out a plan for the defensive line as Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach will be free agents after this coming season. And D.J. Jones will be a free agent in a matter of days.
There is an expectation that the Broncos and Allen will come to terms on a long-term deal sometime this summer, but it will come at a price. The NFL has some big interior defensive line contracts coming down the pike, and each one helps Allen in his upcoming negotiations.
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys got an extension done with their talented defensive lineman, Osa Odighizuwa, paying him $80 million over four years, with $58 million guaranteed. Odighizuwa's new deal delights Allen, who is about to get paid a lot of money, either by the Broncos or another team next year.
Last year, only two defensive linemen had more pressures than Odighizuwa: Kansas City's Chris Jones and Allen. Allen also had more sacks, but Odighizuwa had a better win percentage. That's because the Broncos use Allen much more than any other defensive lineman in the NFL. His snap count was an average of two games worth of snaps more than the second-highest D-lineman.
Allen was always going to clear $20 million per year, but the Odighizuwa extension only confirms it. This deal will likely end up as the starting point for the Broncos instead of beginning with something lower, opening the door for Allen to push Christian Wilkins for the second-highest average for a defensive lineman in the NFL. Jones leads at $31.75 million, with Wilkins at $27.5 million.
When you start with a higher floor in negotiations, as Odighizuwa's contract extension ensures, the player can ask for much more. At the very least, it's safe to expect Allen to become the third-highest-paid defensive player on an average-pet-year basis.
Odighizuwa's $58 million guarantee is barely behind the $60 million that leads the position. That $58 million also ensures Allen ends up with the highest guarantees. The Cowboys deal makes Allen a far wealthier man without even having to talk to his agents.
