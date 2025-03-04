How Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys contract beating NFL franchise tag deadline helps team
The Dallas Cowboys are getting ahead of NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on Tuesday, March 4. The deal comes hours before the NFL's franchise tag deadline.
It was previously reported that Dallas would use the franchise tag on Odighizuwa if a long-term deal was not agreed on by the time the deadline passed.
Ultimately, Odighizuwa and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with $52 million guaranteed. So, what does agreeing to a deal before using the franchise tag deadline mean for Dallas?
MORE: Cowboys could 'go shopping' in NFL free agency per Combine buzz
ESPN's Todd Archer provided some insight on the salary cap freedom it allows the Cowboys.
"Had the Cowboys used the tag on Odighizuwa, he would have counted $25 million vs. the cap," he wrote on X. "With the $20 million bonus and a low base salary, look for the '25 cap number to be somewhere close to $6 million (+/-) when the official numbers roll in.
"Will help the 'selectively aggressive,' approach in FA."
That is how you get ahead of the game.
Now that Odighizuwa's contract situation is handled, let's hope the Cowboys and Jerry Jones continue to be active in the free agent market.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
