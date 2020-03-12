Butterfly Effect: How Broncos Could be Affected by Outside Roster Decisions | AFC North

As free agency approaches, Denver Broncos fans will have their sights set on a number of players about to hit the open market. However, other teams will have their eyes on those free agents, too, and could be interested in Broncos players whose contracts are expiring.

Today, I present my annual look at free agency and how the moves other teams are likely to make could impact the Broncos, if at all. We'll examine each team, by division, in the following criteria:

Cap space: The team's projected cap space as of March 8, 2020. That could change depending on where the NFL sets the cap and moves the team makes in the days to come.

Team needs: The three biggest needs as identified by NFL.com which the team may pursue in free agency (as opposed to the draft). They may not be the only needs, though, and some could be addressed by extending their own players.

Notable free agents: The most noteworthy names, regardless of whether or not the team plans to extend or tag them.

Free agency approach: How the team's front office has approached free agency in the past. Teams with new front offices are discussed where relevant.

How the Broncos might be impacted: This will mention Broncos free agents who have been linked to the team, the team's free agents that have been linked to Denver or players that might generate interest in the Mile High City.

We started with the AFC West and AFC East, so let's turn now to the AFC North to analyze how their decisions could impact the Broncos.

Baltimore Ravens

Projected cap space: $30.7M

Team needs: Edge rusher, inside linebacker, defensive tackle.

Notable free agents: CB Jimmy Smith, S Tony Jefferson, DL Michael Pierce, Edge Matt Judon

Free agency approach: The Ravens like to accumulate compensatory picks whenever possible and try to retain their own players first. However, they have shown a willingness to go after notable names in free agency at times.

How Broncos might be impacted: Off-ball linebacker is likely the position in which the Ravens could show interest in players that Broncos fans might want. Pierce has been linked to the Broncos as a player who could potentially fit the defensive scheme.

Cincinnati Bengals

Projected cap space: $44.8M

Team needs: Offensive line, defensive line, tight end

Notable free agents: WR, A.J. Green, CB Darqueze Denard, LB Nick Vigil, DL Andrew Billings, TE Tyler Eifert

Free agency approach: The Bengals usually go the cheap route in free agency — sometimes too cheap. Seldom do you hear about the Bengals going "all in" on a particular player.

How Broncos might be impacted: It's hard to see the Bengals pursuing players the Broncos may want in free agency — perhaps at offensive line, but then again, the Bengals gave Bobby Hart a multi-year contract and no Broncos fan should ever want him. Billings might be of some interest to the Broncos.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cleveland Browns

Projected cap space: $61.9M

Team needs: Offensive tackle, linebacker, safety

Notable free agents: LB Joe Schobert, DB Damarious Randall, CB T.J. Carrie, OT Greg Robinson

Free agency approach: The Browns have a new front office but owner Jimmy Haslam usually insists the Browns use their cap space when they have it. It won't surprise me if they are active.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Browns are among the teams I could see chasing after offensive tackles — they desperately need a left tackle, because Robinson isn't the answer. I imagine every Broncos fan knows about the team's potential link to Schobert.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected cap space: $1.5M

Team needs: Cornerback, defensive tackle, running back

Notable free agents: Edge Bud Dupree, IOL B.J. Finney, DL Javon Hargrave

Free agency approach: The Steelers are seldom active in free agency, even when they have cap space to utilize. Thus, their approach won't be affected by their limited space — though they'll have to clear more if they plan to tag Dupree.

How Broncos might be impacted: Prices could go up for Finney and Hargrave, who are certain to hit the open market. A better idea might be to grab players the Steelers have to cut, who would come on cheaper deals and not impact the compensatory pick formula (Ramon Foster, anyone?).

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle.