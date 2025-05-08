Report: Ex-Raiders QB Changes Course on Attending Broncos Camp
Desmond Ridder has experienced an apparent change of heart over his planned tryout with the Denver Broncos.
The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel clarified Thursday that the former Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is now unlikely to attend the Broncos' rookie minicamp this weekend, as initially reported, due to a "scheduling conflict."
A 2022 third-round pick, Ridder spent his first two seasons with the Falcons. He started 17 games over that stretch, compiling an 8-9 record while completing 64% of his passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, adding another five scores on the ground.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound signal-caller was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and, last October, signed off their practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders. Ridder made six relief appearances for the Raiders, including in a Week 12 loss to Denver.
In an alternate universe, Ridder's addition would've raised the floor of a three-deep Broncos QB room recently ranked among the NFL's worst, likely overtaking free-agent signee Sam Ehlinger for third-string duties.
In this universe, Denver moves forward with its stable of Ehlinger and incumbent veteran backup Jarrett Stidham behind unquestioned starter Bo Nix. The team will also host ex-Colorado and Princeton QB Blake Stenstrom at the rookie camp.
Other prospects expected to be in attendance include former Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans, Wyoming safety Wyett Ekeler, Lindenwood offensive lineman Cameron Cooper, and Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn.
The camp will also mark the practice debuts of Denver's 2025 draft class: first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey, third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant and defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones, fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson, sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw, and seventh-round tight end Caleb Lohner.
As of publication time, all but Barron and Harvey have agreed to their rookie contracts.
"Historically speaking you can take certain players maybe and settle on them, but if you find some traits that project… We talk about this all the time," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said during his post-draft press conference on April 26. "Ninety-five percent of the discussion about the draft is the first round. When you really evaluate a good draft, it’s these later picks. We’re anxious to see how they evolve.”