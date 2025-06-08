Broncos WR 'Looks Like' Long-Term Sutton Replacement
Not only has Devaughn Vele impressed during Denver Broncos offseason practice, but the second-year wide receiver appears well-positioned to be the future top dog in the Mile High City.
This, according to Denver Post columnist Troy Renck, who observed -- and chronicled -- Vele's transformation during recent Organized Team Activities.
"Like Bo Nix, the man most often throwing to him, Vele looks different. He is more confident. His athleticism continues to shine. When you think, you stink, the saying goes in sports. And Vele’s mind has clearly slowed down at the start of Year 2," Renck wrote Saturday.
"The prediction of a big season for the former Utah star doesn’t make sense given the roster. But witnessing Vele’s sticky fingers and sharp routes raises the question: What if contract talks with Courtland Sutton do not result in an extension? Vele definitely looks like a long-term answer as his replacement."
Chosen with the 235th overall pick of the 2024 Draft, Vele made 13 appearances as a rookie (seven starts), securing 41 of 55 targets for 475 yards and three touchdowns. Among Broncos receivers, the Utah product posted the highest catch success rate (63.6%) despite playing only 53% of offensive snaps.
Boasting a tall (6-foot-5-inch) frame and reliable hands, as well as being a willing blocker in the run game, Vele reminds heavily of former Broncos fan-favorite WR Tim Patrick, whom the club let go following Vele's arrival.
“They have like body types," head coach Sean Payton said last August. "They’re big, they have strong hands in traffic. They’re smart. They’re tough. They catch it well. They block. Devaughn is a guy that I see in a similar way. The sub-slot position to ‘0’ [receiver] where [WR] Courtland [Sutton] plays and [former Broncos WR] Tim [Patrick] in the same way. Tim’s a sub-slot, but inside out. ... So we all want to run the ball well, and that requires bigger, stronger, physical receivers. Tim’s an outstanding blocker and Devaughn’s an outstanding blocker. Obviously, he’s just younger and that’s where he’s at.”
There's no indication that Vele will imminently supplant Sutton, who might sooner land a contract extension than his walking papers. He's by far the most accomplished pass-catcher on the roster, a boon to quarterback Bo Nix and a high-value asset to those calling the shots. Which doesn't seem like it'll change in 2025.
“I think Courtland, he’s a resource for the team from a leadership perspective," Payton told reporters on Thursday. "There’s a work ethic, and a toughness and a consistency day-to-day that I think is a great benefit to a young quarterback.”
However, if this proves to be Sutton's final season rocking orange and blue, Vele could get the first crack -- over Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant -- as Denver's new WR1.