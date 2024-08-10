Broncos 7th-Round WR Devaughn Vele Overtaking Troy Franklin
Entering the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos hadn't done much to alter their wide receiver room. Yes, the Broncos had traded Jerry Jeudy and signed Josh Reynolds, but they wanted more change at the position, especially after a disappointing 2023 season.
On the final day of the draft, Sean Payton and the Broncos drafted not one but two receivers: Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele.
After drafting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall, the Broncos decided in the early fourth round to trade up and select his leading receiver in yards and touchdowns at Oregon. Franklin is an explosive receiver who averaged 17.1 yards per reception in college. It was a good decision to pair the two together and keep that chemistry, but the fan expectations for Franklin might be greater than what the immediate future holds.
Vele, out of Utah, is older for a rookie. He was the leading receiver for the Utes offense. His 593 receiving yards paced the team, with no other receiver gaining more than 300.
What stood out with Vele on the field was his ability to contribute in all phases of offense, including passing the ball on trick plays with three attempts while contributing to special teams. He has a decently rounded skill set to catch in traffic, attack vertically, take shorter catches, and make something happen. That last element was a significant missing piece from the Broncos last season.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
While some, including myself, have questioned Vele’s chances of making the roster, he's had a great start to camp and seems poised to take that fifth receiver spot behind Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and Marvin Mims, Jr. That would put him over Troy Franklin, who, per multiple reports, has had some rough times at practice with a few big splash plays.
Some of those reports have mentioned “hard coaching” due to Franklin's mistakes at training camp, and some even predicted he could be a healthy scratch for the season, depending on others staying on the field. That would be a significant setback, compared to how things seemed and felt entering camp, but as previously reported, the wide receiver battle has a ‘Hunger Games’ vibe.
Ever since joining the Broncos, and even before, head coach Sean Payton has made it clear that players have to earn their spot on the roster, especially rookies, and that he will be tough on the first-year guys. Could that mean Franklin could be a roster cut in the final cutdowns?
That would be a shock. Franklin would have to clear waivers to be re-signed to the practice squad. The odds of that happening are slim, as another team would gladly take on his rookie contract and put him on their 53-man roster because of the explosive play-making he can bring, even if that's all he brings at the moment.
That said, Payton has cut fourth-round picks before, even as recently as 2019, so it isn't unheard of. However, it isn't a regular occurrence under Payton, nor is it common in the NFL. The common way it goes about is that the first four rounds are safe, fifths are 50/50, and sixth and seventh-round picks have to fight for a spot, often through special teams play.
That isn't what is happening with Vele, who is working his way up by stacking good plays and practices together on offense. He brings a lot more to the offense than Franklin does at the moment, and that could prime Vele for a decent role in the offense as a fifth receiver.
Even if Franklin doesn't become a healthy scratch, his role as a rookie will likely be minimal and designed to capitalize on his explosive vertical play while limiting exposure to other elements of the passing offense. So, while a lot is going on at receiver, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, and Michael Bandy also making a case for the roster, the battle between the rookies is even more compelling.
We'll see how this competition continues to develop on Sunday when the Broncos take on the Indianapolis Colts in preseason Game 1.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!