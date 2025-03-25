ESPN Boosts Broncos in Latest NFL Power Rankings
The Denver Broncos received favorable placement in ESPN's post-free agency NFL power rankings, checking in at No. 12 overall — two spots higher than the Worldwide Leader's previous ranking.
Coinciding with the designation, published Monday, beat reporter Jeff Legwold termed Denver's re-signing of offensive tackle Matt Peart as its most notable "under-the-radar move."
"While Peart's signing might not have made too many ripples in the free agency pond, he has carved out a niche as a reliable swing tackle," Legwold wrote. "His only two starts last season came against the Chargers, and he also played as a right tackle and an extra blocking tight end. He moved to their kicking units after the Chiefs blocked a field goal on the final play of the game in October. Peart and Alex Palczewski, as well as starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, give the Broncos their top four tackles back after they were one of the league's best offensive lines in 2024."
Coming off their first playoff berth since 2015, the Broncos underwent a busy signing period this month, retaining several in-house free agents including Peart, defensive lineman D.J. Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, inside linebacker Justin Strnad, and long snapper Mitch Fraboni.
The team also signed a number of outside players — and multiple new starters — such as linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, and punter Matt Haack.
With the NFL draft still upcoming, national publications are suddenly bullish on Denver's 2025 prospects. Pro Football Focus recently slotted the Broncos at No. 8 (the fourth-best AFC club) in their latest power rankings.
"Backed by an exceptional defense that ranked second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, Denver was expected to prioritize offensive upgrades in free agency. Instead, they doubled down on their defensive strength, adding high-upside pieces in Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. Both spent much of 2024 dealing with injuries, but given the unit’s overall strength, the potential reward outweighs the risk," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote on March 17.
"While the addition of Evan Engram provides a boost, the offense is still lacking playmakers. Bo Nix showed promise in his first year, but his continued development could be hindered without more weapons to support him."
