ESPN: Broncos on the 'Right Track,' But Key Decisions Loom
The Denver Broncos exceeded expectations in 2024, led by Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and a pass-rushing defensive front. After being projected to win 5.5 games by the oddsmakers, the Broncos went 10-7 and made it into the playoffs, where they got trampled by the Buffalo Bills.
With the 2025 season ahead of them, the Broncos are ‘headed on the right track’ per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler put all 32 teams into one of 11 categories, with ‘Headed in the Right Track’ being the fifth category. The Broncos were the top team in that category, and only 10 teams were categorized above the Broncos.
"What's next: With the Bo Nix-Sean Payton tandem in place for years to come, Denver can take this opportunity to elevate the offense. Adding a versatile running back in either free agency or high in the draft will be pivotal, and more receiver help would be useful. Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto are among defensive stars who need new deals. The Broncos also must decide whether to extend wideout Courtland Sutton, 29, who was consistent when the team had bad quarterback play but now finally has a good one," Fowler wrote.
Indeed, Nix and Payton are the big reason for the Broncos exceeding expectations. They still need to work on aspects and improve to avoid taking a step back, but the early results were terrific.
The Broncos' running back need is well known. Denver's running game ranked middle-of-the-pack last year. Javonte Williams was inconsistent, Audric Estime didn’t earn Payton's trust with two fumbles on his first nine carries, and Jaleel McLaughlin didn’t step up until late.
While some want to put the Broncos' lack of rushing success on the offensive line, they ranked first in run-block win rate per ESPN's metrics and second overall per Pro Football Focus. There was more of an issue from tight ends hurting the run game than the offensive line, though the big boys can’t be perfect on every rep. Even the best offensive lines in history still have bad reps.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
When it comes to adding another receiver, there's a reason the Broncos have been urged to make deals for multiple receivers rumored to be on the trade block.
There's Sutton, but the Broncos have to decide what to do with his future, as Fowler writes. A couple of weeks ago, the potential for a contract dispute with Sutton was floated by 9NEWS' Mike Klis. As Sutton turns 30 in October, the Broncos must be concerned about how much is left in the tank.
The final bit Fowler adds on the future of Allen and Bonitto. They're both under contract for 2025, but then Allen’s contract voids, and Bonitto is done with his rookie deal.
Both are expected to be extended, which will take up a nice chunk of change off of the Broncos' 2026 salary cap, but it's doable with where the team's salary cap sits, and Russell Wilson’s dead-cap hit no longer being an anchor after this season.
It would be nice if that were all the Broncos had to worry about, but they're set to lose their most reliable tackler, Cody Barton, in free agency and his starting linebacker partner, Justin Strnad. Key rotational defensive lineman D.J. Jones is another one of Denver's big free agents. And don't forget about Tremon Smith and Riley Dixon being key free agents for the special teams unit.
Adding to that is the Broncos' desire to upgrade over P.J. Locke at safety and their need for a tight end. When Payton’s offense has been at its best over the years, he's had a great tight end, creating mismatches and making plays. This adds up to many holes the Broncos are looking to fill.
However, despite the holes, the Broncos are on the right track. When you have your head coach and quarterback set, everything else is a lot easier, and for the first time in years, the Broncos don’t have to worry about either of those.
That alone is enough to say this team is on the right track. Staying on the right track, however, requires more work.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!