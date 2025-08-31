ESPN Forecasts Broncos' Rookie RB RJ Harvey as Top Fantasy Producer
The Denver Broncos are excited about rookie running back RJ Harvey. A second-round pick out of UCF, the Broncos seem to have Harvey penciled in as one-half of the team's one-two punch at running back alongside veteran J.K. Dobbins.
Which will be the 'one' and the 'two' remains to be seen, but the bottom line is, Harvey's going to see the field early and often. With that in mind, ESPN's Matt Bowen tapped Harvey as the third-ranked fantasy football rookie entering the 2025 season.
"Harvey is decisive with the ball, using his compact 5-foot-8, 205-pound frame to run through defenders. Plus, he has some juice; he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine. With coach Sean Payton's ability to scheme for the running back in the pass game, Harvey has the makeup of an RB2 in fantasy as a rookie," Bowen wrote.
Early Returns on Harvey
In the preseason, Harvey showcased a penchant for bouncing carries outside, which the Broncos want to see, but within reason. The Broncos also want him to stay patient on inside runs, trust his blockers and vision, and find the rushing lane as it opens up.
In the Broncos' second preseason game, Harvey scored his first NFL touchdown on a gorgeous inside carry, where he did just that, bursting through the middle for six points. At the end of the day, the Broncos desperately sought an upgrade in explosiveness at the running back position this past offseason, and Harvey provides that in spades.
The last thing the Broncos want to see is Harvey get inside his own head, ignore his instincts, and not play up to his level of potential. However, he may have 4.4 speed and one of the sweetest jump-cuts under the sun, but everyone's fast in the NFL, including front-seven defenders.
Bona Fide Fantasy Upside
Harvey will get his share of carries, as well as receptions. Head coach Sean Payton has hinted at Harvey possessing some of the elusive, coveted 'joker' traits at the running back position, which puts him in line to catch a lot of passes this season, even as a rookie.
Harvey caught three passes during preseason action, offering a tantalizing preview of what's to come for fantasy football owners. I don't fancy myself much of a fantasy guy anymore, but he's more than just a sleeper option. There's a reason Harvey trails only Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton in ESPN's top rookie fantasy projections.
It's going to be a fun year. As Broncos' right tackle Mike McGlinchey opined on Tuesday, Harvey's football IQ and off-the-charts talent have him uniquely poised to weather the traditional trial-and-error learning curve a bit smoother than most rookies. Harvey's history as a former quarterback doesn't hurt in that regard, either.
“I think he’s starting to play with more confidence certainly. I think the more reps he gets… We’re doing some different things in the run game; we’re trying to get detailed a little bit harder and that’s hard on a rookie, especially when your life’s kind of spinning all over the place," McGlinchey said. "You’re in a new city, you have to find a place to live, you have new teammates to learn, you have a new playbook, all this stuff that’s coming into our offense and our offense isn’t exactly easy to pick up at all times and certainly there’s going to be a lot put on RJ’s plate because of how talented and capable he is."
The Broncos are expecting a lot from the rookie. Fortunately, having Dobbins in the room helps elevate all of Denver's running backs, and his leadership is an underrated boon to Harvey's rookie path.
"The reps that he’s getting are so valuable," McGlinchey said of Harvey. "J.K. being in that room for him is huge because he’s got a ‘vet’ that he can lean on, and that’s been really helpful for him. I think RJ’s going to have a great year.”