3 Ways Sean Payton can Help Broncos QB Bo Nix Find Consistency
While the Denver Broncos have a 4-3 record, largely attributed to the strength of their defense, the offense has shown signs of inconsistency. However, there is potential for improvement.
If the Broncos want to compete for the playoffs, they need to find consistency on offense, and it starts with Sean Payton taking a look in the mirror.
The issues on offense have come in both phases, as the passing and running games have struggled. Payton needs to look at what has worked the most for the offense and start using those types of plays to help the players get going.
Of course, the more significant issue is players executing their jobs on each play, but Payton can help them. Today, I'm going to break down how Payton can help. The Broncos' play-calling has changed since Week 2, and you have seen more out of the offense, leading to execution being the more significant issue.
Running Game
Get the RBs on Point & Protecting the Ball
First up is the running game, where there have been issues with the blocking and ball carriers. The Broncos need consistency here, as it can take the most pressure off rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the passing game. On the season, the Broncos have had four games with a positive EPA/rush and three games in the negative, and as many games over five rush yards per play as they have had under four, with two each.
Ball protection is a significant concern, with four fumbles between Javonte Williams and Audric Estime. Estime's two fumbles on nine total touches raise trust issues.
Williams, with two fumbles on 73 carries, has the second-worst fumble rate in the NFL among 24 qualifying running backs. The team's ball protection needs to improve, as Williams has had multiple weeks of being one of the most inefficient running backs in the NFL.
O-Line Imperfect, but Not the Problem
There are many complaints about the Broncos' offensive line, and it's had its issues. However, the problem with blocking should fall more on the tight ends rather than the offensive line. Before the 33-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Broncos were ranked 14th in run-block win rate, with left tackle Garett Bolles sitting fourth among offensive tackles.
The Broncos' running backs, primarily Williams, have had issues seeing lanes and hitting the lanes with burst. There have been improvements here, especially from Williams, but the Broncos need it to remain when facing more formidable run defenses.
That hasn’t been the case this season, and running all over a Saints defense allowing 196 rush yards per game from Weeks 3-6 doesn’t change the perception a whole lot. However, that kind of game can be a huge confidence booster for the players. Hopefully, the Broncos can build on and keep the run game consistent throughout the season, even if it's not quite as good as it was against the Saints.
Pass Game
Fix the Fixable Mechanics
The Broncos rank first in pass-block win rate and third in pass-blocking efficiency, keeping Nix with the 11th-lowest pressure rate at 30%. Despite this, there have been severe issues finding consistency in the passing game. The biggest piece that needs to be included is the need for intermediate and deep components to make the passing game more of a threat.
Nix has made 224 passing attempts, 73 of which have gone 10-plus air yards down the field, whereas only 25 have been completed. He has also thrown four of his touchdowns and five interceptions when attacking this area of the field.
The boom-or-bust aspect of it makes it extremely difficult for Denver to find a consistent passing game. Lacking those aspects can make it hard to complete comebacks late in the game when time is running out or stick with an offense that manages to break down the Broncos defense.
As an example of that, let’s look at Nix's near comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers. He completed seven of 14 passes on 10-plus air yards, which is better than the season average, and helped lead the near comeback.
However, there were 19 attempts, with 12 completions under the 10-plus air yards. Those use a lot of time off the clock and make it hard to fulfill a comeback, especially when the Broncos enter the fourth quarter with just four completions down 23 points. Those big explosive plays are needed — with such a time constraint, you need significant gains to maximize efficiency.
Payton and Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb must fix Nix's lower body mechanics. The rookie has a bad habit of throwing off-platform when it isn’t required, which leads to accuracy issues, especially when working 10-plus yards downfield. If these coaches can correct that, it should lead to more consistency from Nix and the passing offense in this area of the field.
Pass-Catchers
Keep Stepping it Up
The receivers also need help getting open and being more reliable pass catchers. Courtland Sutton failed to register even a target in Week 7, and Josh Reynolds is currently on injured reserve, but they've averaged 2.5 and 2.3 yards of separation, respectively.
On average, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey average over three yards of separation on routes. As for drops, the adjusted completion percentage from Nix is still the fifth-worst in the NFL, and that metric factors dropped passes into it.
The Takeaway
It's on Payton to find consistency in the offense. It starts with getting a reliable run game going, figuring out what is and isn’t working schematically, and going with what's working each week.
While the Broncos rely on the running game, they can focus on fixing Nix's lower-body mechanics, which should lead to a much improved passing offense that can be more consistent. This is needed if the Broncos want to make a serious push for the playoffs.
