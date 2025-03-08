ESPN: Vikings Free-Agent RB Aaron Jones 'Fits Well' With Broncos
The Denver Broncos have to find a way to get their running game going in 2025 to help alleviate some pressure on Bo Nix. While many draft analysts are linking the Broncos to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, the best running back in the draft, he may not be there at pick 20.
Picking at 20, the Broncos can’t guarantee they'll get their preferred prospects, but they have a little more control over landing the players they want in free agency. If the Broncos want to get their run game going, they could look at adding a veteran, as ESPN's Aaron Schatz suggests.
Schatz identified one free agent for each team and selected Minnesota Vikings free-agent running back Aaron Jones for the Broncos. Signing a veteran running back can be a hard pill to swallow, especially when he's on the wrong side of 30, as Jones is.
Schatz points to the Philadelphia Eagles' success with Saquon Barkley, who turned 28 the day they won the Super Bowl, and the Baltimore Ravens with signing Derrick Henry, who turned 31 in January.
Schatz pointed to how the Broncos' offensive line finished No. 1 in run-block win rate in 2024, despite ranking 24th in run DVOA. The Broncos have the offensive line for a prolific running game but couldn’t find sustained success in 2024.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones is "over 30," as Schatz writes, but he rushed for 1,138 yards last season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Schatz also points to Jones' impressive metric for producing rush yards over expectation.
And there's no doubting Jones' receiving chops, which could check one of the 'joker' boxes Sean Payton has. Denver's running backs, as Schatz writes, garnered the fifth-most targets, but ranked just 26th in receiving DVOA at the position.
The point about Jones’ ability as a receiver is astute, as the Broncos will likely allow Javonte Williams to walk in free agency, and he was near the top in the NFL for targets among running backs. Jones had eight fewer targets than Williams last season but 62 more yards.
There is always a risk when signing a veteran running back, but Jones still seems to have gas left in the tank to contribute. The issue is his ability to stay healthy, which could keep the Broncos looking elsewhere as they have prioritized players who can remain on the field.
However, there are few options available in free agency who can fill the role the Broncos are looking for at the position while also being able to take a lot off of Nix's plate.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!